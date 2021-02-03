Tyndall civilian awarded for the job he loves

TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, Fla— A Tyndall member recently won the Civilian Emergency Manager of the Year award for his excellence and professionalism in performing his duties.

Maurice Spikes, 325th Civil Engineer Squadron chief of readiness and emergency management, has a job that is sure to keep him on his toes. Whether it is a hazardous spill, dangerous weather, or a plane crash, the 325th CES has to be prepared for it all.

“Our job is to run the emergency operations center,” said Spikes. “We support the incident commander. Whatever danger may be on scene that the commander is taking care of, we are in the background supporting that person with whatever they may need.”

Despite all the work Spikes puts in, he says he wouldn’t have received an award without the Airmen behind him.

“The Airmen do everything,” said Spikes. “I am just lucky enough to receive the accolades for all the things they accomplish. I wish that I could chop the award up into pieces and give it all to the Airmen.”

According to Spikes, the people he has met across the Air Force plays a role in why he loves his job so deeply.

“Find a job that you are so passionate about, you would do it for free,” said Spikes. “Then find a way to get paid for it. That is what I have done here.”

