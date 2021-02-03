ARNORTH to oversee military vaccination support to FEMA in Illinois and North Carolina

SAN ANTONIO, Texas – At the request of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, approximately 360 Department of Defense military medical and support personnel will deploy to Illinois and North Carolina to support two state-run, federally supported Community Vaccination Centers. U.S. Army North, the Joint Force Land Component Command of U.S. Northern Command, will oversee the multi-service military COVID-19 response operation in support of state and federal vaccination efforts.



“Supporting FEMA and these states by delivering vaccinations to Illinoisans and North Carolinians is a team effort,” said Lt. Gen. Laura J. Richardson, ARNORTH and JFLCC commander, “Everyone involved, including our joint force, is committed to the whole-of-government response to the COVID-19 pandemic and to giving more people access to vaccines.”



In Illinois, a 222-person, Type 1 Team from the U.S. Army, arriving March 5, will support the CVC at the United Center in Chicago.



In North Carolina, a 139-person, Type 2 Team from the U.S. Air Force, arriving March 5, will support the Four Seasons Town Centre in Greensboro.



According to FEMA, a Type 1 Team is capable of administering up to 6,000 vaccinations a day, while a Type 2 Team is capable of administering 3,000 vaccinations per day. For more information regarding these teams and CVCs, please refer to the FEMA Community Vaccination Centers playbook at: https://www.fema.gov/sites/default/files/documents/fema_community-vaccination-centers_playbook.pdf.



These military medical and support personnel join approximately 1,900 others already supporting the federal vaccination effort in California, Florida, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Texas, and in the U.S. Virgin Islands.



For additional information, contact the ARNORTH and JFLCC public affairs office at 210-428-9835 or usarmy.jbsa.arnorth.mbx.pao@mail.mil; for photos and/or videos, visit: https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/FedVaxResp.

