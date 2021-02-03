Military Sealift Command Headquarters Unit Welcomes New Commander Capt. James T. Rosenbach

Military Sealift Command Pacific’s (MSCPAC) Navy Reserve Headquarters Unit welcomes its new leader, Capt. James T. Rosenbach. Rosenbach assumed command from Capt. Andrea Phelps who has served as commander of MSCPAC HQ Unit since December, 2018.



Rosenbach joins the MSCPAC HQ team following a position as the Deputy Commander, Military Sealift Command Pacific/Task Force 33.

A native of San Antonio, Texas, Rosenbach was commissioned in 1999 through the Naval Reserve Officer Training Corps (NROTC) at the University of Notre Dame, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts degree. He also holds a Master of Science degree in Engineering Management from Old Dominion University. He also earned Joint Professional Military Education Phase 1 and earned his Joint Qualification Level II.



Rosenbach has served at-sea aboard USS JOHN C STENNIS (CVN 74) as a Reactor Propulsion Plant Watch Officer and Division Officer and on USS JOHN YOUNG (DD 973) as a Division Officer and Main Propulsion Assistant.



Ashore, Rosenbach has served as Commanding Officer, U.S. Pacific Fleet Maritime Operations Center Detachment 303, Officer in Charge, U.S. 7th Fleet Joint Fires, Executive Officer in NATO Allied Command Transformation (ACT) Det Chicago, Executive Officer in Task Force 73 / Logistics Group Western Pacific (COMLOGWESTPAC), Executive Assistant to Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific/Navy Region Singapore/CTF 73, and as lead Military Component Liaison for MINUSTAH Interagency Disaster Response Planning, assigned to the United Nations Stabilization Mission Haiti.



Phelps will report as Commanding Officer, Navy Reserve, Commander, Navy Region Southwest, Regional Operation Center in San Diego, Calif.



“I have been incredibly fortunate to work with this terrific group of professionals,” said Phelps. “I am proud of the great work we have done over the last two years, and I know the team will continue to shine under Capt. Rosenbach’s leadership. This is a consummate group of dedicated Navy Reservists who never cease to amaze me.”

