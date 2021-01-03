Tenn. National Guard delivers water to Memphis hospital

Courtesy Photo | Personnel from the 730th Quartermaster Company and the 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Personnel from the 730th Quartermaster Company and the 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment provided water assets to St. Frances Hospital and Region 1 Health Medical Center from Feb. 18-25 (Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Bryant Brown) see less | View Image Page

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee Guardsmen from the 730th Quartermaster Company and the 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment’s Support Squadron delivered much-needed water to St. Francis Hospital in Memphis. The health care facility was suffering from water main breaks caused by severe winter weather that struck Tennessee on Feb. 18.



Severe weather and freezing temperatures damaged businesses and residential areas throughout Memphis, broke water mains, and county officials issued a boil water advisory. St. Francis Hospital requested additional water resources to continue operating the hospital’s boilers which provide life-saving care to patients in the community.



Within eight hours, two Load Handling System Compatible Water Tank Rack Systems, known as HIPPOs, from Lobelville’s A Troop, 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment, were trucked more than 150 miles through hazardous conditions to the hospital. Tennessee Guard Soldiers operated the 2,000-gallon water tankers and reestablished water flow to boiler systems, which provide heat, sanitation, and kitchen activities for the hospital.



By Feb. 20, a third HIPPO system was delivered to St. Francis Hospital to provide water to the hospital’s cooling systems.



“Guardsmen worked around the clock to ensure that all of the hospital’s boilers and chillers ran smoothly and uninterrupted,” said Capt. Donald Feaster, commander of the 730th Quartermaster Company. “Overall, we pumped more than 5,500 gallons of water into the various hospital systems.”



Overall, about 32 Guardsman from across the state participated in mission, which lasted until Feb. 25.



“We extend our sincere gratitude to the Tennessee National Guard for the support provided to Saint Francis Hospital-Memphis during the recent winter weather,” said Sally Deitch, St. Francis Hospital CEO. “The servicemen and servicewomen who responded to our hospital were incredible to work with.”