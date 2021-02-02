Resilient and still moving forward

When Airmen go beyond even with adversity staring them down, they show other Airmen how resilient they can be. Staff Sgt. Ansumana Turay, 9th Reconnaissance Wing, A578 executive officer, is one of those outstanding Airmen who keeps going.



Born in Freetown, Sierra Leone. Turay immigrated to the United States at 14 years old to escape political violence, rejoining his father who immigrated previously and worked for a US Army contractor.



”I am very grateful and it’s humbling knowing my personal story can be highlighted at this level andhaving an impact on people and the mission is a great start.” Said Turay



During his time in high school where he met his high school sweetheart, his stepmother, a major in the US Army and physician’s assistant, inspired him to enlist in the Air Force. Turay joined in the Air Force in 2013 and became a Security Forces defender.



“I have been fortunate to help in many capacities, such as Professional Development NCO 5/6, class leader in Airman Leadership School, executive council for African-American Heritage Council, nominated to be part of the Recce Town Task Force that was initial tasked to develop the current A-Staff.” Said Turay



Turay is now the Executive Officer for the 9th Reconnaissance Wing’s Future Operations and Advanced Capabilities Directorate and previously served as the Wing’s Combat Arms Training and Maintenance NCOIC



‘’The most challenging thing I’ve had to endure at work has been leading as an NCO,” said Turay, “that’s one of the things they don’t tell you, when you are following you can critique the leaders but as a leader being critiqued I learned a lot about myself.”



Turay is grateful for the opportunity to serve his nation and appreciative of the benefits provided by the Air Force that allow him to provide for his immediate family and his mother abroad. He has a contagiously positive attitude and his story inspires those who have the privilege of serving alongside him.

