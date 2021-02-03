HHC, 7ATC holds Relinquishment of Command Ceremony

GRAFENWOEHR, Germany- Capt. Bobby Brown, outgoing Commander, 7th Army Training Command Headquarters and Headquarters Company, relinquished command to Capt. Martain Brown, formerly Deputy G1, during a ceremony at Grafenwoehr Tower, Grafenwoehr, Germany, March 2, 2021.



Capt. Bobby Brown took command May 28, 2020. He was accepted into the Army Congressional Fellowship Program. As part of the program, he will finish his master’s degree in legislative affairs at George Washington University before his final assignment at the Pentagon.



“It was an honor to work with so many talented individuals,” said Bobby. “I will miss the comradery and friendship that I was able to find here in Bavaria.”



Capt. Martain Brown will be the acting commander.



“Bobby is someone I consider a true friend,” said Martain. “He is an absolutely selfless leader, and sincerely cares for each and every Soldier and family member. He’s really done a great job over the last year. It’s been a pleasure working with him and I wish him and Michelle (his wife) the best in Washington D.C.”



Col. Stephen Marr, Chief of Staff for 7th ATC, said he was impressed by Brown’s work ethic and dedication.



“Capt. Brown was an outstanding commander,” said Marr. “He was an integral part of this organization and his outstanding work ethic was a huge asset.”



“Being the commander for 7th ATC was an extraordinary experience,” said Bobby. “I learned a lot here; the abilities of my team and what they taught me will help me for the rest of my career.”

