Operation octave quartz: 435th AGOW prove capabilities

Several units from the 435th Air Ground Operations Wing recently rapidly deployed to Somalia to reposition assets and personnel to other locations within East Africa in support of Operation Octave Quartz.



The rapid deployment was at the direction of the President of the United States and the acting Secretary of Defense.



During the operation, U.S. Airmen from the 435th AGOW and 435th Air Expeditionary Wing were tasked with reducing operational vulnerabilities and posturing as additional security.



“The objective of OOQ was to reposition U.S. Department of Defense forces in Somalia to other East African operating locations while enabling joint and coalition partners to maintain pressure on violent extremist organizations,” said Lt Col. Sean McCurdy, 435 Contingency Response Group commander.



Approximately, 75 Airmen from the 435th CRS, 435th Air and Space Communications Group and the 621st Contingency Response Wing contributed to the movement.



“The 435th AGOW deployed a team of multifunctional Contingency Response and Communications Airmen to enable the rapid repositioning,” McCurdy said. “Specifically, the primary role of the team at each location was to integrate with the base command teams, increase the capacity to support airlift operations, and lead the expedited processing, upload and download of cargo and passengers on C-130J Super Hercules aircraft.”



This is the first time Airmen from the 435th AGOW and the 435th AEW, which are both under the command of Col. Daniel C. Clayton, have engaged in a joint mission.



“Airmen from the 2nd Air Support Operations Squadron deployed to the 435th Air Expeditionary Wing to provide Tactical Air Control Party expertise and Joint Terminal Attack Controllers in support of the U.S. Army’s 173rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team,” said Maj. Seth G. Ostlund 2nd ASOS director of operations. “We rapidly deployed our Airmen to serve as part of the Quick Reaction Force in order to bolster the overall land-based security package for the operation.”



In the continued fight against violent extremism, Airmen assigned to the 435th AEW helped to strengthen the U.S. military’s posture by being one of the only U.S. Air Force contingency response units in U.S. Air Forces in Europe- Air Forces Africa.



“This operation allowed us to show our agility,” said McCurdy. “Our Contingency Response Teams contain highly trained multifunctional Airmen, which allows us to maintain capability while reducing our footprint. This made us lighter and leaner, and provided the flexibility to rapidly respond to the point of need throughout the area of responsibility.”



To enhance dynamic force employment, U.S. Airmen from the 2nd ASOS conducted several site surveys, patrols, and meetings into Somalia.



“Any large-scale movement of forces or equipment presents an operational vulnerability,” Ostlund said. “Our unit's contribution was toward reducing that vulnerability by posturing as additional security.”



During OOQ, hundreds of assets were moved quickly and efficiently. A move of this magnitude showed the capabilities and importance of the 435th AGOW.



“This mission showcases the proficiency of the contingency response forces and the capabilities they bring to the joint force, despite their smaller size, ”McCurdy said. “More importantly it serves as a powerful model for larger organizations as they seek to develop Agile Combat Employment concepts going into the future.”



The joint task force was able to safely move all U.S. personnel and equipment to their destination ahead of schedule.



“The speed in which this operation was developed and successfully implemented demonstrates the ability of USAFE to rapidly plan, coordinate, and reposition forces from one geographic command to another, and then back again,” said Ostlund.