New wellness plan update opens the door to long-term health possibilities for civilian employees

Photo By JENNIFER DEHAAN

FORT KNOX, Ky. – One simple change to a program designed to encourage Army civilian employees to focus on their health and fitness has transformed it in a far reaching way.



A new directive recently released supersedes AR-600-63, allowing the Army Civilian Fitness and Health Promotion Program to create an environment that encourages employees to adopt more sustainable healthy lifestyle choices.



The program was previously very limited. Fort Knox Physical Readiness Work Group Chair Laura Bottoms explained that in the past, an employee could enroll for a total of six months, and then only once in their entire civil service career.



“Most of my co-workers didn’t even know the program existed,” said Bottoms. “When I heard about the update, I found I was the only one excited because I knew it was a resource and benefit for us, but it was something nobody really utilized before.”



“I’ve never used mine because I thought, ‘Do I need it now, or could I use it sometime in the future?” about which Bottoms said she used to worry.



Army officials have released a new directive that transforms the wellness program into an opportunity for employees to take care of their health and fitness throughout the entire duration of their careers rather than during that restricted timeframe.



The new provisions of the program state an Army civilian employee may be granted up to three hours of administrative leave per week — no more than one hour per day — for physical fitness, health and nutrition classes, or similar types of activities covered within the promotion.



Making civilian employment an incentive for outstanding performance and a perk of personnel retention were two significant factors that contributed to the change. Bottoms said this also helps draw people into civil service by making it a place they want to work.



Participation in the program is voluntary and subject to approval by an employee’s supervisor.



Once discussed with their supervisor, those interested in participating can register and receive an initial health assessment at the Army Wellness Center.



“The Wellness Center is an amazing resource,” Bottoms said. “They can help you with all elements of the performance triad: nutrition, physical fitness, and sleep, and have coaches to help you reach your goals. They can even help you with resilience; and they have a biofeedback machine where you can learn to do meditation.”



Bottoms said the update to the program could lead to an even greater influx of interest health and wellness on post.



Bottoms said Fort Knox offers several facilities dedicated to fitness, all listed on the Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation website at https://knox.armymwr.com/categories/sports-and-fitness. The availability of these programs may vary due to current COVID-19 restrictions.



The new change provides an opportunity for people to truly focus on their health, said Bottoms.

“Through this program, you can go and do physical fitness regularly, and take time to work on yourself.”



Editor’s Note: For more information about the Army Wellness Center at Fort Knox, visit https://phc.amedd.army.mil/topics/healthyliving/al/Pages/ArmyWellnessCenters.aspx.