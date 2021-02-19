NORFOLK—Machinist Mate 1st Class Bryan Greenman, from Ardmore, Oklahoma, joined the Navy to give himself a strong future.

“I wanted to maintain a good education and have a good paying job,” said Greenman. “My child was born while I was in high school and I wanted to make sure I could provide for him.”

He is assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), homeported at Naval Station Norfolk.

Greenman runs the forward engine room as the leading petty officer in charge of 31 Sailors.

“I perform preventative and corrective maintenance in the engine room,” said Greenman. “When stuff breaks down we fix it right then in there; that’s how we keep the ship underway.”

He said one of the best parts about his job is when his team completes their tasking successfully. No matter if it’s a maintenance availability, inspection, certification, or running drills.

Above all else, Greenman said his favorite part of being a leader is whenever one of his Sailors receives an award for their hard work.

“Put your Sailors first,” said Greenman. “If you take care of your Sailors, they will take care of you.”

While off the ship, Greenman enjoys contributing to the community during his free time.

“I do a lot of volunteer work in the community,” said Greenman. “I do a lot of food drives. I’m also fond of the Mayflower Marathon.”

Through his hard work and expertise, devotion to his Sailors, and sense of community, he earned his selection as Kearsarge’s Senior Sailor of the Quarter, 1st quarter of fiscal year 2021.

Greenman plans to retire as a master chief, the highest enlisted rank in the Navy, after serving 30 years of honorable service in the Navy.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.19.2021 Date Posted: 03.01.2021 15:40 Story ID: 390237 Location: NORFOLK, VA, US Hometown: ARDMORE, OK, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Kearsarge Announces Senior Sailor of the 1st Quarter, FY21, by SA Gwyneth Vandevender, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.