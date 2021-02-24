NYNG Soldiers celebrate transition into NCO Corps with 5K run around capital

WASHINGTON – In the Army, advancing from junior enlisted to the rank of sergeant is largely considered the most significant transition a Soldier may experience during their career.



Traditionally, Soldiers celebrate the occasion during the Noncommissioned Officer Induction Ceremony, where newly promoted sergeants pass through the NCO arch, signifying their transition and new commitment as leaders.



However, a global pandemic and mission requirements have made celebrating the transition by traditional means challenging. But that did not stop one New York National Guard battalion from welcoming its new sergeants in a unique and inspiring way.



To welcome nine newly promoted sergeants of 2nd Battalion, 108th Infantry Regiment, 27th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 42nd Infantry Division, the battalion’s senior enlisted leader led the NCOs on a 5-kilomter run through Washington, D.C.’s National Mall, Feb. 24, 2021, where they stopped at a few of the national monuments along the route.



“We visited the [Washington Monument], the World War II Memorial, the Korean War [Veterans] Memorial, the Lincoln Memorial, and the Vietnam [Veterans Memorial], along with the statues of Soldiers and nurses that overlook the wall,” explained Command Sgt. Maj. Daniel Markle, the battalion’s senior enlisted leader.



The NCOs are among more than 500 other New York National Guard Citizen-Soldiers serving in the nation’s capital through mid-March to support civil authorities.



“What we did today was a great opportunity, especially with where we are right now in D.C.,” Markle said. “When you get to places and you get the opportunity to do stuff, I always encourage people to get out and experience it.”



At each stop along the route, one of the new NCOs led a discussion on the memorial's history and its significance to the Soldiers and NCOs of the battalion.



“We recognized the sacrifices and everything that went into those wars,” Markle, a Fairport, New York native, said. “Ultimately, we reflected on the service and the sacrifices of those Soldiers, and the lessons learned and how it affects them as new NCOs going forward.”



Taking the time to remember the sacrifices of those who came before was a teachable moment for Markle, who placed the responsibility of researching and leading the discussion about the historical sites to his new NCOs.



“It was incredible, especially when talking to the Soldier and saying ‘hey, I need you to talk the piece about this memorial and the significance of it,’” he explained. “And the effort they put into doing it, they covered every basis. It really lets them know the importance. It sheds light on what their job is and the service and sacrifices of the military members who came before us.”



When asked what the sacrifices of the past mean to him, Sgt. Joshua Pearl, an infantryman with Delta Company, said, “It means everything to me. It fires you up every time you’re here and you pass by those places. It’s awesome to be a part of that tradition and carry it on.”



Their stop to the Vietnam Veterans Memorial was especially personal for Pearl, whose uncle is included with the more than 58 thousand names listed on the wall.



“It’s a big pride factor for me knowing I had a family member who served and whose name is on the wall,” the San Luis Obispo, California native, said. “He was a part of it and made that ultimate sacrifice. It’s unfortunate, but it’s cool we get to honor him that way.”



Each of the NCOs joining Markle had been promoted to sergeant within the last year, some as recently as two days before the celebratory run.



“It feels good,” said Sgt. Klayton McCallum, a medic with Headquarters and Headquarters Company who pinned his stipes on Feb. 22. “You do a lot of the things and you don’t notice it before you become a sergeant. You’re doing a lot of the lower-level junior leader tasks, and once you finally get promoted, you realize that you’re already doing everything you’re supposed to do.”



Making the transition into the NCO Corps is a significant responsibility where Soldiers go from following to leading, a commitment Markle says should not be taken lightly.



“It’s very rewarding to see that they yearn for that opportunity to lead Soldiers,” he said. “They have one of the hardest jobs in the Army, to lead Soldiers on the battlefield and influence them to do what you want to do.”



“We’re the backbone of the Army,” Pearl added. “[When] you finally get the opportunity to be put in that position, it’s a huge honor. It’s awesome to see that your leadership sees you fit to be in that position to take care of your Joes.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.24.2021 Date Posted: 03.01.2021 13:19 Story ID: 390215 Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US Hometown: FAIRPORT, NY, US Hometown: SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NYNG Soldiers celebrate transition into NCO Corps with 5K run around capital, by SFC Warren Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.