Kearsarge Announces the Junior Sailor of the 1st Quarter, FY21

NORFOLK—Aviation Ordnanceman 3rd Class Courtney Cruse joined the Navy in pursuit of a higher education, to travel outside of her hometown of Phoenix, and in search of a new challenge.

“I wanted to get out of my comfort zone,” said Cruse. “The Navy provided a way for me to challenge myself and try something new.”

Cruse is now a Sailor aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), homeported at Naval Station Norfolk.

She works as the assistant work center supervisor for her division. Her duties include assigning Sailors maintenance responsibilities and ensuring the proper completion of the work.

“The work center supervisor position is normally performed by higher ranking personnel,” said Cruse. “I’m starting the job pretty early on, which I think speaks to how hard I work.”

Along with being the assistant work center supervisor, Cruse is the Repair Parts Petty Officer (RPPO) for both her division and department.

The RPPO is in charge of supplying any parts the work center needs in order to complete the mission.

Cruse’s dedication to her job led to her selection as Kearsarge’s Junior Sailor of the Quarter, 1st quarter of fiscal year 2021.

“I encourage other junior Sailors to pick up extra roles in their work spaces,” said Cruse. “Take up any kind of leadership position possible and get as many qualifications as you can. It really helps you stand out from other Sailors and eventually all the hard work pays off.”

Cruse said she will continue to dedicate herself in hopes to advance to a higher paygrade.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.19.2021 Date Posted: 03.01.2021 Location: NORFOLK, VA, US Hometown: PHOENIX, AZ, US