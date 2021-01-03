CE Weekly Submission by Captain G. Blake Hege //
The 628 CES Emergency Management team sharpened their CBRN skills through an unexpected field drill that tested their ability to quickly and safely respond to a potential threat. Organized by Emergency Managers TSgt Nick Pompa and Mr Lee Sassard, the exercise began when the grounds maintenance crew discovered a yellow shipping container in the old EOD yard at JB Charleston, South Carolina. After the EOD flight and Fire Department determined that the shipping container posed no explosive hazard or fire risk, the training continued as the 628 CES mounted a response and worked together to contain, package, and identify an unknown liquid at the scene. The team appointed responsibilities and worked cohesively to assist each other without hesitation. Though the 628 CES Emergency Management leadership planned this exercise, it served as a spontaneous opportunity for the squadron to gain hands on experience, reflect on what they learned, and identify areas for improvement that will inform upcoming in-house training sessions.
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.01.2021 11:27
|Story ID:
|390204
|Location:
|SC, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 628 CES Emergency Management team sharpens their CBRN skills, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT