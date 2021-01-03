Water Purification at Mountain Home AFB

Courtesy Photo | Members of the 366 CES Water and Fuels Systems Maintenance Team demonstrate the...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Members of the 366 CES Water and Fuels Systems Maintenance Team demonstrate the capabilities of the EWPS during a training event held at Mountain Home AFB, Idaho, on 27 Jan 21 (USAF Photo by LtCol Josh Aldred). see less | View Image Page

CE Weekly Submission by Mr Joshua L. Keesler //



On 27 Jan 21, the 366 CES Water and Fuels Systems Maintenance Team (WFSM) conducted a training on the new Expeditionary Water Purification System (EWPS) at Mountain Home AFB, Idaho. The EWPS, which provides essential potable water for contingency operations, increases Airmen’s warfighting capabilities by allowing units to occupy and operate in more remote areas.



The EWPS has the capability to purify up to 20 gallons of water per hour from typically non-potable water sources. The treatment prevents various waterborne diseases, such as typhoid and dysentery. The EWPS can also desalinate seawater, producing 15 gallons of potable water per hour. The system comes equipped with a long hose that allows water purification to occur anywhere within 100 feet of a water source.



The purification system operates by feeding water through a two-stage filter system (200 micron and 5 micron), before feeding it through three reverse osmosis cartridges. The versatile EWPS has the multi-power capability of running on 120-240 VAC, 50 or 60 Hz, 24 VDC NATO, or BB-2590 batteries. With options to power the unit from most military vehicles or run on battery power for up to eight hours, the EWPS gives Airmen Engineers more flexibility in where they can operate.



After a brief introduction to the system, the WFSM team was able to begin producing purified water within six minutes of opening the storage boxes. In the coming months, Airmen Engineers will test this capability during multiple training exercises to prepare for contingency operations and develop multi-capable Airmen.



