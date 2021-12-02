National Guard working together to protect troops through continuing vaccination process

Photo By Capt. John Quinn | 210212-Z-HX738-1033 - U.S. Air Force Capt. Kathryn Ovington, right, of the District of...... read more read more Photo By Capt. John Quinn | 210212-Z-HX738-1033 - U.S. Air Force Capt. Kathryn Ovington, right, of the District of Columbia Air National Guard’s 113th Medical Group, briefs U.S. Army Maj. Rafael Cruz, from left, Lt. Col. Tonia Costa and Master Sgt. Stephanie Blazo, all of the Massachusetts National Guard, about the corona virus vaccine they received Feb. 12, 2021, in Washington, D.C. The National Guard has been requested to continue supporting federal law enforcement agencies with security, communications, medical evacuation, logistics, and safety support to state, district and federal agencies through mid-March. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. John Quinn) see less | View Image Page

WASHINGTON – A medical team was recently recognized for their efforts after providing 540 Soldiers and Airmen with corona virus vaccinations in two weeks.

Beginning in December, the National Guard prioritized the vaccination need by identifying those who were more at risk and scheduled them to start the process sooner. The remainder of personnel would have the opportunity to receive the vaccine as they become available.

As a result, members of the National Guard – including Soldiers and Airmen from all states and territories – have the chance – through thrice-weekly opportunities - to receive the two-part vaccination while they’re supporting local and federal law enforcement in the city.

This includes members of Task Force Freedom, which has about 700 Soldiers and Airmen from the National Guard in Massachusetts and Vermont.

U.S. Army Capt. Nilson Fernandez, a medical officer with the Massachusetts National Guard's Medical Command (MEDCOM), said medical personnel inoculated about 160 Soldiers and Airmen with the COVID vaccine with vaccines – either the first or second dose in the series – during one session Feb. 12, 2021.

As a result, Fernandez said the medical team, composed of members of the National Guard from Massachusetts, Vermont and the District of Columbia received a commander’s coin for their diligence from the Surgeon General from the District of Columbia National Guard (DCNG) Feb. 19, 2021.



Fernandez said it takes 28 days for the first dose to take full effect before the second one can be administered. He added this could occur in Washington or in their home states after people return from the mission.

“We will be taking care of scheduling the second doses,” Fernandez said. “It depends on the 28-day window.”

He said Medical Command will contact Soldiers and Airmen four to six weeks after receiving their first dose to schedule an appointment. He added that the first vaccinations are voluntary, but the pair is required for the series to work properly.

The vaccinations, which were administered by medical personnel from a variety of states, were available to all of the approximately 6,000 members of the National Guard serving in the national capital region.

U.S. Air Force Capt. Kathryn Ovington, of the 113th Medical Group, District of Columbia Air National Guard, said she stressed to all participants that vaccinations were voluntary and “highly recommended.”

“I told everyone it is their choice,” Ovington said, adding she also alerted all Soldiers and Airmen they could experience fatigue, headaches and muscle pain following the vaccination.

All personnel had to wait 15 minutes, after being vaccinated with their first or second shot in the series, in case there was any reaction and they needed to notify medical personnel.

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Malcolm Williams, of the 113th Medical Group, said no one who received the vaccinations reported any unusual or several reactions.

“The benefits outweigh the risks,” Ovington said.