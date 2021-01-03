Forward Deployed Regional Maintenance Center Completes USS Roosevelt CNO Availability

NAVAL STATION ROTA, SPAIN (February 26, 2021) – Forward Deployed Regional Maintenance Center (FDRMC) Detachment Rota successfully completed the CNO Selected Restricted Availability (SRA) on USS Roosevelt (DDG 80).

This was the first SRA on an Arleigh Burke class (DDG 51), Flight IIA in Rota and the 115 day availability was successfully completed on budget.

“The USS Roosevelt SRA was an extraordinary undertaking and presented many challenges as the first of its kind in Rota as well as working in a COVID-19 mitigating environment. The team excelled throughout the availability due to their commitment to deliver a combat-ready ship back to critical operations as a forward deployed asset,” said FDRMC Detachment Rota Officer in Charge, Cmdr. Luis Socias.

The FDRMC team and local contractor, Navantia, completed repairs throughout the ship, including hanger door repairs, and repairs to the Helicopter Recovery Assist Securing and Traversing (RAST) system. The RAST system was dissembled, inspected, repaired, reassembled, tested and certified to Naval Air Systems Command requirements.

The USS Roosevelt was the first Flight IIA variant of the Arleigh Burke class (DDG 51) destroyer in Rota, introducing new systems and equipment into a routine availability. The Flight IIA variant incorporates two helicopter hangars with the ability to deploy with two Lamps Mk III MH-60 Helicopters and the high-tech RAST system. Critical work on the Flight IIA RAST system, which was new to the Rota Team, was done with “first-time quality.” Navantia and FDRMC did the necessary research and performed the work with precision, ensuring that the RAST system is ready to assist with critical flight operations.

“Great teamwork, communication and coordination between ship’s force, the local contractor, Navantia, and the FDRMC maintenance team resulted in a major win for the Navy,” said project manager, Theodore Baggott. “This impressive completion of work highlights FDRMC’s commitment to the delivery of combat-ready ships.”

FDRMC provides contract management oversight, fleet technical assistance, voyage repair and diving and salvage to Forward Deployed Naval Forces in Europe and the Middle East and for Deployed ships in the 5th and 6th Fleet areas of responsibility.

More information on the RAST system can be found at https://www.navair.navy.mil/product/recovery-systems

More information on Arleigh Burke class destroyers and the Flight IIA variant can be found at https://www.navy.mil/Resources/Fact-Files/Display-FactFiles/Article/2169871/destroyers-ddg/

