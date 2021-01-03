San Diego Sailor Serves as Member of U.S. Navy in Horn of Africa

Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class Natalia Murillo | CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti (Feb. 19, 2021) – U.S. Navy Logistics Specialist 1st Class...... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class Natalia Murillo | CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti (Feb. 19, 2021) – U.S. Navy Logistics Specialist 1st Class Michael Gibbs from San Diego and assigned to Camp Lemonnier’s Billeting department poses for a photo in the housing supply warehouse, Feb. 19, 2021. Gibbs serves as the Billeting lead petty officer managing the allocation of housing supplies, maintenance needs, and placing residents in their rooms while stationed here. Camp Lemonnier is an operational installation that enables U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where and when they are needed to ensure security in Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Natalia Murillo) see less | View Image Page

He wanted adventure. He wanted to do something his peers would not do. He wanted to do something that would make him stand out. On June 20, 2000, Michael J. Gibbs joined the U.S. Navy. Now, almost 21 years later, Logistics Specialist 1st Class Michael J. Gibbs, continues his adventure by supporting over 5,000 base residents from the Billeting office at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, the only permanent U.S. military base in Africa.



Camp Lemonnier is a forward operating base that enables U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where and when they are needed to ensure security in Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia.



Gibbs, who grew up in Saint Francisville, La., and now lives in San Diego, serves as lead petty officer for the base’s Billeting department, ensuring housing is safe for all who stay here - whether for a night, a few months or even years. He makes room assignments. He coordinates room availability, maintenance, equipment and figuring out exactly who goes in each room.



Since 2020, the Billeting department has been tested by a series of overwhelming situations. COVID-19, and the subsequent pandemic response policy, adjusted housing for everyone. They had to allocate a series of rooms dedicated to quarantine. Then in 2021, as a result of Operation Octave Quartz (OOQ) hundreds of additional troops were temporarily housed in either barracks or tents, for a little as a few days to more than six weeks.



The mission of OOQ was to relocate U.S. Department of Defense forces in Somalia to other places in East Africa operating locations, such as Camp Lemonnier, while maintaining pressure on violent extremists.

Gibbs’ supervisor, Chief Logistics Specialist Miyuki Patterson, said the base reached its fullest capacity on Jan.13, 2021, with barracks and even tents housing troops and contractors. Billeting personnel had to adapt and overcome quickly.



Billeting is a department with only four Sailors. Every person’s maximum contribution is essential to stay on task and to keep up with the volume of work.



“During the surge, we were exhausted,” said Gibbs. “There were times when stress levels were higher than others, especially during the two months when we were working seven days a week. “There were longer workdays and we often gave up time off so that we could effectively manage the workload brought on with the large surge of additional personnel on camp.”



With more residents, maintenance issues increased. Often, this translated into lines of people outside the door before the building was even open.



"In the recent months we have been faced with significant challenges and need for adjustments to the usual course of business,” said Patterson. "LS1 Gibbs' knowledge of the base and policies is helpful because he is able to get the job done with minimal supervision. He often takes the lead on a project and confidently sees it to the end. The impact is that more gets done. We are able to keep up with the demands on the department."



In November, 2020, Gibbs and his teammates replaced 270 mattresses and 50 new dehumidifier machines. The team also began a beautification project in which Gibbs served 96 hours to remove 112 used rugs, 42 used bikes and bike parts and 59 chairs, from the berthing areas. The project resulted in a cleaner living facility for camp residents, free of clutter.



Gibbs is a Reservist. In his civilian job he serves with the supply community at Navy Region Southwest in Point Loma, Calif. His knowledge of military regulations and rules on asset management and security transfers directly to his role here in Djibouti.



Gibbs credits family for his success at Camp Lemonnier. This is his second deployment to Djibouti and they have supported him during both.



“My wife Araceli and her family have supported me the most throughout this endeavor,” he said. Regardless of how busy I was during the surge, I made time to call my wife and daughter. However, there were occasions when I didn`t call due to working hours and conflicting time zones.”



Gibbs describes the supply community, “They’re like a big family.” He adds that his contribution of new ideas is well-received and that he feels he can always give and receive knowledge. The support motivates him to take on more responsibility and he is grateful for his supervisor’s trust in him to make sound decisions.”



Supervisory sponsorship and trust will support more adventures for Gibbs in the future. After nine years of active duty and ten years as a Reservist, Gibbs has his sights on getting selected to be an officer.



“I feel that with two deployments and over 15 years of Supply Management I’d be competitive for selection. I look forward to a Navy Officer career after this,” said Gibbs.



Gibbs confidently states that deployments provide opportunities for leadership, growth and impact.



“Deployments give service members opportunities to see the world and exercise different talents and skills,” says Gibbs. “We all have contributions that are mission essential.”



There are still more opportunities on the horizon for Gibbs. From the austere environment here in Djibouti, Africa, he circles back to his thoughts when he chose to a Navy career.



"This deployment has been another great adventure that adds to my Navy Career. When I enlisted, I didn't expect to come to Africa multiple times. I am about to hit 20 years of service and look forward to more chances for adventures. I look forward to exploring more of the world and more of the Navy."