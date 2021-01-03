Third Mate Captures Details to See Big Picture

Courtesy Photo | Daniel Hall, the newly promoted third mate on board USNS Amelia Earhart (T-AKE 6),...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Daniel Hall, the newly promoted third mate on board USNS Amelia Earhart (T-AKE 6), keeps an eye on all the details involved in safely navigating the fleet ordnance and dry cargo ship. Hall is a native of Weathersfield, Vt. see less | View Image Page

The little things count.



On board the ships in the U.S. Navy’s Combat Logistics force, a thousand little details – sometimes more – all add up to mission accomplishment.



“Success is the sum of details,” said Harvey S. Firestone, the founder of the tire company which bears his name.



Daniel Hall, the newly promoted third mate on board USNS Amelia Earhart (T-AKE 6), says he agrees with the famous American businessman.



Hall has to make sure he’s eyeing all details. As he safely navigates the fleet ordnance and dry cargo ship, there’s a lot to consider.



What’s the commercial and fishing traffic along the route? Are we maintaining course and speed to rendezvous with our U.S. Navy customers who depend on us for food, fuel, parts and ammunition as expected? Are crew members properly trained? What do the able seamen on board need to accomplish to progress through their career goals? Oh, and is it time to inspect the lifeboats and life rafts?



As third mate, the Weathersfield, Vt., native is responsible for all that.



“The most gratifying part of my job is getting the little things right,” Hall said.



“Overcoming obstacles like traffic and weather to reach our destination on time, teaching someone how to steer during an underway replenishment, successfully dealing with difficult traffic, and completing a difficult transit safely, those are the kinds of things that make me want to keep coming to the next watch.”



He adds that the hot coffee on the bridge helps too!



Hall first sipped his first cup of MSC joe when he reported aboard Amelia Earhart in March 2020. Since then, he’s been underway for most of the last 11 months, getting his feet wet in the business.



Hall spent the first five months of his time aboard Amelia Earhart as an able seaman. He recently earned the promotion to third mate and seems to be comfortable in his new role.



“A career going to sea sounded substantially more interesting than a job in an office somewhere, which is what drew me to this lifestyle,” Hall said.



“I grew up sailing and was always around the water whenever I could be, so I decided to go to an academy.”



In 2019, he graduated from the Massachusetts Maritime Academy with his third mate’s license. That kick-started his MSC journey. Now, in addition to taking care of all the details which ensure Amelia Earhart accomplishes its mission of resupplying U.S. Navy and partner countries’ ships, Hall is working on earning his second mate’s license.



How would you describe your responsibilities?

My job as a third mate is to navigate the vessel, dealing with commercial and fishing traffic and ensuring that we reach our destination on time, train [operational specialists] to help them reach [able seaman], and conduct trainings for new crew and watchstanders. I also am in charge of inspecting lifeboats and life rafts, and am an officer in charge of a lifeboat and raft as well as a damage control locker.



What is the most challenging part of your job?

The most challenging part of my job is definitely bringing a group of people from all backgrounds, of all ages, and of all skill levels together and turning them into an efficient, productive, and cheerful watch team. Spending so long at sea (11 months and counting now) is another huge challenge. Being away from friends and family for so long is tough, but having career goals for my time out here lets me put that aside and keep a positive attitude.



What would you say to anyone considering joining MSC?

To anyone looking to join MSC, I would say that this is a good place to start for anyone interested in the maritime industry. The training, steady work, and opportunity for advancement are excellent. The sea time is hard to match elsewhere if you are looking to advance a license. Just make sure sailing is for you and that you have the right attitude and are willing to work before you come out to a ship.