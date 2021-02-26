Newly Learned First Responder Skills Tested in Bangladesh

RAJSHAHI, February 25, 2021 – From February 22-25, 2021, Civil Military Support Element Bangladesh from the U.S. Embassy Dhaka’s INDO-Pacific Augmentation Team conducted its second Medical First Responder Seminar of 2021 and their new skills were quickly put to the test.



During the seminar, ten Fire Service and Civil Defense Officers from the Rajshahi FSCD Division participated in the four-day seminar.



Participants conducted practical exercises, and each received an emergency first-aid kit with medical supplies sourced from Bangladesh. In addition to strengthening the capacity of local first responders from Bangladesh agencies to respond to emergencies and natural disaster situations, these seminars highlight U.S. commitment to Bangladesh’s national security and reflect the important security relationship between the United States and Bangladesh.



Mehedi Hassan, a graduate of previous U.S. SOF instructed MFRS courses, helped conduct the seminar in conjunction with CMSE Medical Sergeant, SSG Tanner Wilde, as part of a “train the trainer” initiative aimed at increasing Bangladesh first responder services’ capacity to train and equip their own personnel. Mehedi, a 2016 MFRS participant, is a basic training instructor for the Bangladesh Police Academy and has been an assistant instructor for nine previous seminars.



During day two of MFRS, Rajshahi FSCD received a call of a traffic accident between a passenger bus and cargo truck. After determining the location of the incident, the FSCD deputy assistant director invited US Embassy's CPT Ryan Silveria and SSG Julie Rowell to observe how the FSCD responds to a crisis. The FSCD effectively communicated with the local police to secure the scene and oversaw the transport of injured personnel to the hospital. CMSE BGD observed FSCD is the premiere first responder in Bangladesh and effectively can apply learned skills to handle medical emergencies and crisis.



Since the start of the program in 2014, more than 620 first responders from across Bangladesh have participated in the program. The Bangladesh FSCD is the primary first responder for emergency incidents within Bangladesh. This MFRS strengthened the FSCD's first responder capacity by providing medical supplies and teaching critical life-saving skills, including how to stabilize accident and disaster casualties and treat injuries such as massive hemorrhages, blocked airways, and hypothermia. The seminar culminated with a hands-on mass trauma practical exercise where students evaluated, , stabilized, and prepared casualties for movement to hospitals, simulating real-life first response duties.



Rajshahi Divisional Deputy Director of Fire Service and Civil Defense, Abdur Rashid, and CPT Ryan Silveria provided remarks and presented certificates of completion to each participant at a graduation ceremony.



Abdur Rashid stated, “This training will enable the staff to provide maximum service in any disaster situation with their own skills. FSCD morale has been boosted. The community will benefit from this.”

The Medical First Responder Seminar is one of many initiatives of the U.S. government during this 50th anniversary of Bangladesh independence to promote greater cooperation, dialogue, and mutual understanding between Bangladesh and the United States, and a strong partnership to help ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific region. CMSE Bangladesh is composed of Civil Affairs from 97th CA BN (A), 95th CA BDE (A) Fort Bragg, NC.

