Training Squadron 10 Holds Change of Command at NAS Pensacola

The “Wildcats” of Training Squadron (VT) 10 held a change-of-command ceremony at Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola, Florida, Feb. 25.



Cmdr. Jason “Jay” Agostinelli relieved Cmdr. Charles “Bernie” Dennison as commanding officer during a ceremony held at the National Naval Aviation Museum on base.



Dennison, a native of Ellicott City, Maryland, assumed command of VT-10 in June 2019 after serving as executive officer since March 2018. During his tenure, Dennison oversaw a cadre of around 70 instructors dedicated to training Navy and Marine Corps, and international military naval flight officers (NFO). More than 300 NFOs have graduated under his leadership, together accumulating more than 12,000 hours in T-6A Texan II trainer aircraft.



“Leading the Wildcats has been the highlight of my career,” Dennison said. “It has been a great honor serving with the great men and women of VT-10 who truly represent the best and brightest of our great nation. I can think of no greater way to round out my career than the opportunity to help shape the future of Naval Aviation.”



Commodore, Training Air Wing 6 Capt. Scott “Mongo” Janik presided over the ceremony, attended by a small portion of staff, family members, and guests.



“It has been awesome watching Cmdr. Charles Dennison lead the Wildcats of VT-10,” Janik said. “As the only primary squadron in the naval flight officer training pipeline, VT-10’s production is essential in ensuring our fleet NFO seats are filled. Bernie’s leadership, through unique challenges during his tenure, was instrumental and he made sure we met every production requirement. You had a great tour Skipper, you will be very missed in VT-10 and TW-6. Welcome to Jay Agostinelli as he takes over as Skipper. I look forward to working with you and watch where you take VT-10.”



Dennison graduated from Salisbury University in 2000 with a degree in Economics. He served with various fleet squadrons including Patrol Squadron (VP) 5, VP-30, and VP-8. After a P-3 Orion deployment to U.S. 4th and 5th Fleets, he transitioned to the P-8 Poseidon and earned designations as P-8 plane commander and mission commander. After a serving at U.S. Strategic Command in 2015 he reported to the “Wildcats” in March of 2018. He has accumulated over 3,200 flight hours in the P-8 Poseidon, P-3 Orion, T-6A Texan II, T-44C Pegasus, and T-34C Turbo Mentor and his personal decorations include the Defense Meritorious Service Medal, Joint Commendation Medal, Navy Commendation Medal (three), Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal, Military Outstanding Volunteer Service Medal, as well as various campaign, squadron, and unit awards.



Agostinelli, a native of Rochester, New York, attended the U.S. Naval Academy graduating in 2003 with a Bachelor of Science in General Science. He has accumulated over 3,000 flight hours in the P-3C Orion, T-43A, T-34C Turbo Mentor, and T-6A Texan II.



“What an honor to come full circle in my flight officer career to have the opportunity to lead the Wildcats,” Agostinelli said. “I look forward to continuing the great work Bernie has accomplished and am incredibly optimistic about the future of Naval Aviation. The fleet can rest assured we have an amazing cadre of instructors and staff who are passionate about shaping our students into future warfighters.”



Cmdr. John “Jackie” Gleason, native of Kelseyville, California, will assume the role of executive officer. Gleason, designated as a naval aviator in 2007, has accumulated over 2,000 flight hours in MH-60R and SH-60B Seahawk, and TH-57B/C Sea Ranger helicopters; and the T-34C Turbo Mentor.



VT-10, located at NAS Pensacola, trains the world’s finest combat-quality naval flight officers, committed to global security and prosperity, and projecting naval air power worldwide. Graduates complete follow-on training in intermediate and advanced training squadrons before pinning on their Wings of Gold.

