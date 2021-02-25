NAVFAC Southwest Seabees Awarded Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medals

SAN DIEGO – NAVFAC Southwest Seabees Builder 1st Class Jeffrey M. Jutz, Builder 2nd Class Robert E. Schmauder, and Utilitiesman 3rd Class Asia J. Moore were presented Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medals Feb. 25 In San Diego.

Jutz was presented the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal (Gold Star in Lieu of Third Award) for professional achievement in the superior performance of his duties as lead petty officer, Public Works Department Coronado from October 2019 through September 2020, resulting in his selection as the fiscal year 2020 NAVFAC Southwest Sailor of the Year. Jutz epitomized Navy deckplate leader-ship producing three Junior Sailors of the Quarter, and four Blue Jackets of the Quarter. With impressive technical expertise, he masterfully led his Sea-bees to complete 29 projects with zero mishaps, saving $169,000 in labor. He organized the qualification of six Sea-bees for the installation's emergency operations center where cleaning of COVID-19 contaminated spaces was coordinated.

Schmauder was presented his Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal (Gold Star in Lieu of Fourth Award) for professional achievement in the superior performance of his duties and in recognition of being named NAVFAC Southwest's 2020 Junior Sailor Of The Year while serving as leading petty officer for the San Clemente Island Self-Help Division, Public Works Department Coronado, from October 2019 through September 2020. Schmauder demonstrated outstanding leadership and maturity operating independently, leading six Seabees in the completion of 13 projects on Naval Auxiliary Landing Field San Clemente Island, saving the Navy $145,000 in labor costs. Step-ping out of his rate, he provided invaluable assistance in the 2019 Existence And Completeness Survey, inspecting and verifying 4,910 assets valued at $5.6 billion.

Moore was presented the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal (Gold Star in Lieu of Second Award) for professional achievement in the superior performance of her duties and in recognition of being named NAVFAC Southwest's 2020 Blue Jacket of the Year while serving as material logistics and central tool room petty officer for Self-Help Division, Public Works Department Coronado, from October 2019 through September 2020. Through her personal efforts and superb expertise, Moore skillfully led a $90,000 tool review and refresh and meticulously managed a 350 item tool room valued at $375,000, which significantly improved the efficiency of the tool room enabling Self-Help Division to provide superior support to 143 tenant commands.

CAPT Scott Cloyd, NAVFAC South-west executive officer, presented the medals on behalf of NAVFAC Pacific Commander RADM John Adametz and NAVFAC Southwest Commanding Officer CAPT Michael Oestereicher.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.25.2021 Date Posted: 02.26.2021 16:39 Story ID: 390100 Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US