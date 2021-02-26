Fort McCoy warns against dumping household garbage in dumpsters

The Fort McCoy environmental team constantly strives to improve the garrison’s mission impact on the environment while at the same time looking for ways to save operating costs.



One of the problem areas recently identified for correction is the illegal use of Fort McCoy dumpsters by people who bring their household garbage to work. To combat this problem, the installation is implementing a program to identify and hold accountable those who are illegally using dumpsters to dispose of their household garbage.



In order to better understand the effects of the problem, here is a little background information. The number of dumpsters maintained by Fort McCoy varies throughout the year. Typically, there are about 300 dumpsters that are picked up weekly. Dumpsters at the dining facilities are picked up daily. This schedule is determined by Army regulation.

The solid waste in dumpsters is collected by Marco-Onopa Service LLC and is taken to the Monroe County Landfill.



Through a program of observation and investigation, Fort McCoy will identify those who are illegally using the dumpsters. Such use of government property and theft of government services will be dealt with accordingly. A possible consequence of getting caught is being barred from the installation, leading to the loss of employment.



So before you bring your household garbage to work, ask yourself: Is it worth it?



(Article prepared by the Installation Legal Office.)

