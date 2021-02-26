Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Reserve Soldier looks to repeat Best Warrior success

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, UNITED STATES

    02.26.2021

    Story by Staff Sgt. Shawn Morris 

    99th Readiness Division

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, N.J. – Sgt. Christine Won has been to the Best Warrior Competition before, but that hasn’t stopped her from coming back for more.

    Won joined seven of her fellow Army Reserve Soldiers in the 99th Readiness Division’s FY21 Best Warrior Competition Train-Up Feb. 22-26 at division headquarters here.

    “I had done the Best Warrior Competition in 2019, and I got to go to division level and USARC level,” said Won, who serves in the 99th RD’s 78th Army Band. “This is a new challenge – I want to learn and keep pushing myself to see my limits.”

    The BWC Train-Up is designed to prepare Soldiers for the upcoming Combined Readiness Division BWC by improving their depth of knowledge and proficiency in military skills in a competitive, tactical environment.

    The event promotes and sustains a culture of excellence, leadership, individual readiness and team-building within the command.

    “From the previous Best Warrior Competition, I became very confident,” said Won, an 11-year Army veteran from Queens, New York. “I did repelling, I jumped out of a helicopter with just one rope, and at the USARC level, I jumped out of a helicopter into the water and had to swim 800 meters.

    “From that experience, I came back home and felt I could do anything in the world – there is no impossible,” she continued. “I saw myself growing and I was very confident. I would like to have that experience again.”

    Building confidence is one of the key components of the 99th’s BWC Train-Up.

    “We want to give these Soldiers competence and confidence,” explained Command Sgt. Maj. John Zimmerman, command sergeant major of the 99th RD. “At the end of the day, that’s what any Best Warrior ‘Top Squad’ competition does – it challenges Soldiers and develops them to give them competence and confidence.

    “Even if they don’t win the competition, they learn something from it,” Zimmerman continued. “They learn they are stronger than they thought they were, and they have more confidence because of that.”

    All four Army Reserve readiness divisions will meet at Fort Hunter Liggett, California, in March for a Combined Readiness Division “Top Squad” BWC. The top five Soldiers from that event will represent the four RDs at the Army Reserve-level competition to be held in May at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin.

