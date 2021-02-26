SECDEF Observes COVID-19 Vaccinations Aboard USS Essex

SAN DIEGO (Feb. 25, 2021) – Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III visited Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2) as Sailors aboard the ship received voluntary COVID-19 vaccinations as part of the continuation of the “Expanded Distribution” phase of the Department of Defense (DoD) COVID-19 vaccination plan.



“Many of the Sailors aboard and within our Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) are receiving their second vaccination today,” said Lt. Cmdr. Leivi Sosa, senior medical officer aboard Essex. “It’s great that we were able to provide the vaccines and have them available for all of our Sailors here on the ship.”



Navy personnel are highly encouraged to get the vaccine to protect the health and safety of their families and communities in order to lower the public health risks associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. The vaccine is voluntary while under Federal Drug Administration Emergency Use Authorization approval.



“The ship came together and really helped make this event possible,” said Essex medical department’s Chief Hospital Corpsman Jesse Rodriguez. “I want to thank the medical team for administering the vaccines to the crew. Their efforts will help keep our Sailors and Marines healthy and always ready to support the fight.”



Essex is conducting aggressive mitigation measures to minimize potential exposure to COVID-19 including wearing of facemasks, social distancing, minimizing meetings and gatherings, and thorough cleaning of spaces multiple times each day. Individuals who are vaccinated must still follow all of the health protection measures that the Navy has implemented.



Homeported in San Diego as part of U.S. 3rd Fleet, Essex is the flagship of the Essex Amphibious Ready Group. U.S. 3rd Fleet leads naval forces in the Indo-Pacific and provides the realistic, relevant training necessary to flawlessly execute our Navy’s timeless roles of sea control and power projection. U.S. 3rd Fleet works in close coordination with other numbered Fleets to provide commanders with capable, ready assets to deploy forward and win in day-to-day competition, in crisis, and in conflict.



For more information on Essex, please visit https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/USSE-LHD2.

