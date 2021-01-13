Meet the 2021 I-WEPTAC MAWG Chairs

Meet the 2021 I-WEPTAC (Installation and Mission Support Weapons and Tactics Conference) Mission Area Working Group chairs.
The teams they lead are charged with helping shape the future of Air Force combat support by finding innovative solutions to today’s installation and mission support challenges. Their solutions will posture the agile combat support required to deliver Air Force capability in the future. Teams will present their findings to senior leaders from across the Air Force during the I-WEPTAC Conference April 19-21.
