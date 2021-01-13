Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Meet the 2021 I-WEPTAC MAWG Chairs

    Courtesy Photo | CMSgt. Jeremiah Grisham, 2021 I-WEPTAC MAWG Chair 4... read more read more

    LACKLAND AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.13.2021

    Courtesy Story

    Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center Public Affairs

    Meet the 2021 I-WEPTAC (Installation and Mission Support Weapons and Tactics Conference) Mission Area Working Group chairs.

    The teams they lead are charged with helping shape the future of Air Force combat support by finding innovative solutions to today’s installation and mission support challenges. Their solutions will posture the agile combat support required to deliver Air Force capability in the future. Teams will present their findings to senior leaders from across the Air Force during the I-WEPTAC Conference April 19-21.

