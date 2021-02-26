19th AW recognizes star performers following “100-year storm”

Record-breaking snow and ice storms swept across Arkansas, Feb. 14-20, dropping a grand total of 20.3 inches of snow and surpassing January 1918 as the snowiest month in Little Rock history.



The historic storms left roads un-drivable and, out of an abundance of caution, inevitably led to Little Rock Air Force Base moving into a mission-essential personnel only status due to unsafe conditions across central Arkansas.



With unprecedented amounts of snow and ice creating potential problems with maintaining airlift operations, Airmen from the 19th Operations Group, 19th Maintenance Group, and 19th Mission Support Group worked tirelessly before, during, and after the storm to plan, maintain, and restore essential operations — safeguarding Team Little Rock’s airlift capabilities and infrastructure.



Ahead of the storm, Airmen from the 19th Operations Support Squadron worked day and night to track the storm and coordinate essential training missions to work around the potential impacts the snow and ice could cause. Their efforts ensured aircrews were able to complete required off-station training and avoid the inclement weather.



As the storm neared, the 19th OSS Airmen then worked hand-in-hand with the 19th Civil Engineer Squadron to prepare for potential impacts to flightline and flying operations.



During the storm, Airmen from the 19th CES worked 24-hours-a-day to maintain the integrity of 56 miles of on-base roadways and 15,000 feet of flightline and taxiways, enabling travel of essential personnel to their work centers as well as providing aircraft a safe passage to preform operations.



While working 24-hour operations, the 19th CES Airmen also took on additional roles, such as responding to emergency HVAC and plumbing calls in order to restore heat and water amidst below freezing temperatures.



Airmen from the 19th Logistics Readiness Squadron assisted in the snow removal effort via their snow removal repair team; repairing essential snow removal equipment such as Osh-Kosh Snow Brooms, backhoes, tractors, R-11 fuel trucks and aircraft deicers; and retrieving necessary parts for these repairs.



19th Communications Squadron Airmen remained on-call throughout the storm, responding to emergency network calls such as an alarm failure for the 19th Security Forces Squadron’s alarm system and configuring a new network for the C-130J Maintenance and Aircrew Training System — allowing for the continued training of aircrew students.



Airmen from the 19th Force Support Squadron worked a 16-hour shift due to a late delivery truck in order to ensure that Airmen on base received their daily meals with no interruptions or delays.



In addition to ensuring aircraft were maintained and ready to fly at a moment’s notice, Airmen from the 19th MXG were also seen around base and their neighborhoods shoveling driveways and sidewalks, creating a route for on-base residents to drive and walk if needed.



The actions of these Airmen ensured mission completion during the worst storm that has been seen in over 100 years by safeguarding the base’s equipment, infrastructure and personnel.



“The men and women of the 19th Airlift Wing have overcome some of the greatest challenges we’ve faced in more than a century,” said Col. John Schutte, 19th AW and installation commander. “A 100-year pandemic and now a 100-year storm. I couldn’t be more proud of our Airmen, who demonstrated strong leadership and tireless efforts to safeguard one of our nation’s critical national security assets — Little Rock Air Force Base. I’m humbled and proud to lead and serve alongside such amazing Airmen.”

