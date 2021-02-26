Stonewall Jackson Lake seeks public input on master plan updates

PITTSBURGH – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District is seeking public feedback regarding proposed changes to the Stonewall Jackson Lake Master Plan based on public input collected in October 2019. The master plan update will affect the future management and use of natural resources and recreational activities at the lake for the next 25 years.



WHO: U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District



WHAT: The district is announcing a public comment period to gather feedback on the proposed changes to the Stonewall Jackson Lake Master Plan.



The updated master plan and associated environmental assessment documents are available for review on the Stonewall Jackson Lake website: https://www.lrp.usace.army.mil/Missions/Recreation/Lakes/Stonewall-Jackson-Lake/Stonewall-Jackson-Master-Plan/



The documents are also available at the Stonewall Jackson Lake Resource Manager’s Office, 1012 Skin Creek Road, Weston, WV 26452. The office is open Monday-Friday 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and Saturday to Sunday 7:30 a.m. to noon.



WHEN: The comment period is currently open and will close Mar. 25, 2021.



WHERE: The public can comment on the revised master plan and associated environmental assessment documents via the Stonewall Jackson Lake website: https://www.lrp.usace.army.mil/Missions/Recreation/Lakes/Stonewall-Jackson-Lake/Stonewall-Jackson-Master-Plan/



Comments can also be submitted by email to Jeffrey.H.Toler@usace.army.mil or mailed to Stonewall Jackson Lake Resource Manager’s Office, 1012 Skin Creek Road, Weston, WV 26452.



WHY: Corps regulations require master plans to be periodically reviewed to ensure they meet current public and environmental needs. The plan guides the use of government-owned and leased lands around the lake. Community input is critical to updating these plans and will affect the management and usage of corps facilities for the next 25 years.





Media can contact the Public Affairs office at CELRP-PA@usace.army.mil.



