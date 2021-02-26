An Interesting (Housing) Development

(CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, N.M.)— The newly formed Private Residence Housing Council is available to all residents living in private housing on base here.

Tech. Sgt. Andres GonzalezVasquez, 27th Special Operations Aircraft Maintenance Group training manager, is also the President of the PRHC, a volunteer committee designed to assist with the concerns and issues of the private housing residents. Basically, if there are any issues with your housing, be it heating, air conditioning, plumbing or any other concern, the PRHC is there to act as a mediator and help expedite the process to get it fixed.

After years of private housing concerns and issues growing within the Air Force, word finally reached Congress.

“This council is a Department of Defense directive/initiative after privatized housing issues across the Air Force received Congressional attention. The council is governed by Air Force Instruction 32-6000,” GonzalezVasquez said.

While it may seem like this council is just another layer of bureaucracy, GonzalezVasquez doesn’t view it that way.

“The main point is we’re an advocate for residents,” he said. “So if they have complaints or solutions, we can be there to voice it for them. You put in a work order if your fridge or sink breaks and when it does get fixed and you’re not satisfied, you can let us know and we can get you that solution you’re looking for.”

“People can feel comfortable knowing it’s your own neighbor,” said GonzalezVasquez. “I can go to my neighbor and say ‘Hey, I’m having this issue,’ and there’s more confidence there than going to someone else.”

The PRHC will be releasing a social media group open to all private housing residents as a way to bring up issues or solutions to the council, making it easier than ever to communicate concerns.

“My thought was, ‘I wish this was here when I was an Airman in housing.’ It would’ve helped significantly,” GonzalezVasquez said with a smile. “But the most rewarding thing is being able to help. Honestly, I know it sounds really basic, but to me that is rewarding. I enjoy helping people and seeing their satisfaction, and having the residents know that their voice is being heard.”

