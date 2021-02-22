Flight medic and Crew chief training, Combined Resolve XV

HOHENFELS, Germany – During a mission, the relationship of the flight medic and the crew chief on a medical evacuation team is vital for the safety of soldiers. Soldiers with the C Company, 6th Battalion, 101st Aviation regiment have been training in scenarios that test their capabilities and allow them to work with allied partners during Combined Resolve XV at Hohenfels Training Area, Feb. 22 – 28, 2021.



“When we get called on a mission, we provide the highest level of care possible, from the point of injury to wherever we’re dropping them off,” said Staff Sgt. Taylor Mitchell, critical care paramedic, assigned to C Company, 6th Battalion, 101st Aviation Regiment.



The team of the paramedic and crew chief work in unison to accomplish this mission. In a Medevac company, the crew chief and the medic are responsible for making sure the aircraft is functioning properly, and a patient gets the best care possible in the window of time allotted. Their responsibilities cover a wide range, from working with each other, to communicating with the pilots and co-pilots to help guide and ensure the flight is conducted safely.



“Working together as a crew is more than being workmates, because everyone relies on each other,” said Pfc. Emilie Bolanos, a crew chief, assigned to C Company, 6th Battalion, 101st Aviation Regiment. “We trust each other with their lives.”



The entire crew participates in the engine start up, with the crew chief and the medic checking the aircraft on each respective side to ensure a safe takeoff and flight. The bond of trust is tested when the team picks up a casualty, where the only means to bring the patient onboard is with a hoist.



“We control the hoist, and the medic rides down the hoist to pick up the patient,” said Bolanos. “The trust is really big, because our lives depend on each other.”



In addition to being a part of the flight crew, the medic and the crew chief’s partnership allow for maximum patient care during a mission, especially where time is of the essence.



The crew also exemplifies a high standard of readiness so they can respond quickly to any emergencies. The medic is responsible for making sure all items are prepped and ready to go, and when a call goes out, the medic and his flight crew are ready to be up in the air within 15 minutes.



“That is our baseline standard,” said Mitchell. “But, of course, we always shoot for quicker than that.”



Mitchell said that at the end of the day, saving lives is what’s paramount to the crew.



“It’s just being able to help people,” said Mitchell. “That’s what I take a lot of pride in, being able to get somebody back to their family member on their worst day of their life.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.22.2021 Date Posted: 02.26.2021 11:27 Story ID: 390014 Location: BY, DE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Flight medic and Crew chief training, Combined Resolve XV, by SGT John Todd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.