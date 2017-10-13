NAVSUP BSC Employee Recognized for Accelerating Navy Telework in Response to COVID-19

Courtesy Photo | 171013-N-FF527-0002 MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (October 13, 2017) Official file photo of...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | 171013-N-FF527-0002 MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (October 13, 2017) Official file photo of Aimee Connelly. Connelly, an information technology project manager for Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Business Systems Center (BSC), received Naval Information Warfare Systems Command’s (NAVWAR) Lightning Bolt Award, February 22, for her efforts in deploying an enterprise-wide telework capability for the Navy in the face of a global pandemic. U.S. Navy file photo (Released) see less | View Image Page

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. -- Aimee Connelly, an information technology project manager for Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Business Systems Center (BSC), received Naval Information Warfare Systems Command’s (NAVWAR) Lightning Bolt Award, February 22, for her efforts in deploying an enterprise-wide telework capability for the Navy in the face of a global pandemic.



As part of a six-person Navy Cloud Computing Services (NCCS) Commercial Virtual Remote Environment (CVR)/Outreach Team, Connelly and team members quickly launched a strategic campaign in March 2020 to support the rapid adoption of Department of Defense CVR use across the Navy in response to COVID-19.



Working in partnership with the DOD Cloud Computing Program Office, Office of the Chief of Naval Operations, and U.S. Fleet Cyber Command, the team’s rapid, comprehensive response enabled the workforce to safely execute the DOD mission and maintain continuity of Department of Navy operations amid the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Their efforts resulted in the delivery of a secure and scalable capability to 4 million users within days and enabled the Navy to quickly adopt the use of CVR for a safe and efficient transition to mass-telework during COVID-19.



“I am extremely honored to receive this award,” said Connelly. “I am very grateful for the recognition of the hard work that was put into making CVR a tool that our workforce could access and use for collaboration during the unexpected mass telework. This award would not have been possible without the members of the NAVSUP CVR Champion Team, who quickly learned the new platform and rapidly responded to users’ issues.”



NAVSUP BSC provides the Navy with information systems support through the design, development, and maintenance of systems in the functional areas of logistics, supply chain management, transportation, finance, and accounting and is one of 11 commands under Commander, NAVSUP.



NAVSUP is headquartered in Mechanicsburg and employs a diverse, worldwide workforce of more than 22,500 military and civilian personnel. NAVSUP's mission is to provide supplies, services, and quality-of-life support to the Navy and joint warfighter.



