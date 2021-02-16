We Go Together, Katchi Kapshida

Photo By Spc. William Griffen | KSgt. Jin Ho Kwon a Korean Augmentation to the U.S. Army (KATUSA) with the 1st Armored...... read more read more Photo By Spc. William Griffen | KSgt. Jin Ho Kwon a Korean Augmentation to the U.S. Army (KATUSA) with the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team “Raider”, 3rd Infantry Division poses for a picture during an Expiration Term of Service (ETS) party for a fellow Korean Augmentation to the U.S. Army (KATUSA), May 9th, 2020 at Camp Casey. His positive and friendly attitude towards his friends and fellow Soldiers always brightened up the room. (U.S. Army photo by KSgt. In Ha Chung) see less | View Image Page

By KSgt In Ha Chung, 1ABCT Public Affairs



CAMP HOVEY, REPUBLIC OF KOREA- Soldiers across the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team “Raider”, 3rd Infantry Division conduct their daily activities and training with Korean Augmentation to The United States Army, or KATUSA counterparts. Ever since their establishment in July, 1950, KATUSAs have served in many military occupational specialties, from Human Resources Specialist to Infantry. They have been the cornerstone of the RoK-U.S. alliance and still play an important role to this day within the 2nd Infantry Division and rotational units.



The KATUSA Soldiers are an elite group who go through a comprehensive selection process including an english proficiency test. Most Korean Soldiers who are selected for the KATUSA program are enrolled into college or have already graduated. They are required to follow not only the Korean Army regulations, but U.S. Army regulations as well. KATUSA troops stand side by side with their U.S. counterparts during daily activities such as physical training, Soldier tasks and battle drills, and field training exercises.



During his 18 months of service, KSgt. Jin Ho Kwon, a KATUSA with the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team “Raider”, 3rd Infantry Division, has been to multiple gunnery exercises, ranges, ceremonies and field training. Rain or shine, hot or cold, he was always there to complete his mission alongside his U.S. brother and sisters.



“Working as a KATUSA was definitely an honorable experience.I served in public affairs which gave me an opportunity to learn many helpful techniques in life, such as how to conduct an interview, how to effectively communicate with people, how to shoot and edit a video, how to write articles etc.,” said Kwon. “Finally, I feel fulfilled since I learned a lot about leadership by seeing good examples of it, and practicing it myself as a Senior KATUSA in the shop.”



On Feb. 10, 2021, we said both congratulations and a heartfelt goodbye to Kwon, and thanked him for his outstanding service to his country, the RoK-U.S. alliance, and his fellow Soldiers.



KATUSA Soldiers also bring more to the table than training with the U.S. Army troops. For many U.S. Soldiers, KATUSAs teach them things like customs, culture, and even the language . They also show them many different parts of the peninsula other than the typical tourist attractions, as COVID-19 mitigations allow of course.







“Serving alongside Sgt.Kwon was an excellent experience,” said Staff Sgt. Daniel Guerrero, Raider Brigade’s Public Affairs Noncommissioned Officer in Charge. “This is my first time to the Republic of Korea, and my first time integrating my team with one from a host ally nation. I learned a lot from him, both culturally and professionally. I am sad to see him go, but I am also proud of him and happy to see him start his next chapter.”



Kwon impressed his U.S. counterparts with his great leadership, and has been a role model for his fellow KATUSAs and U.S. Soldiers. His future plans include graduate school and a successful career in biofluid mechanics.



The KAUTSA program was originally designed to strengthen the U.S. Army during the outbreak of the Korean War. Today the KATUSA program also stands as a symbol of the ROK/U.S. alliance and resolve to deter war.