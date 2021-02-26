U.S. 5th Fleet Response to COVID-19 Aboard USS San Diego and USS Philippine Sea

U.S. 5th Fleet took immediate actions to identify, isolate, test and treat affected Sailors and Marines aboard two ships.



As of today, approximately a dozen service members aboard the amphibious transport dock USS San Diego (LPD 22) tested positive for COVID-19, and the guided-missile cruiser USS Philippine Sea (CG 58) has identified several persons under investigation (PUIs).



Medical health professionals are conducting a thorough contact investigation to determine the source of COVID-19 aboard the ships and whether any other personnel may have been exposed.



San Diego is currently pierside in the Kingdom of Bahrain. All positive cases have been isolated on board, and the ship remains in a restricted COVID bubble. The port visit and medical support have been coordinated with the host nation government and Bahrain Ministry of Health. The ship has a robust medical capability, including embarked medical staff, operating rooms, a 24-bed hospital ward and additional overflow capacity.



Philippine Sea, currently underway, is expected to pull into port to conduct further testing of all who have possibly been exposed and provide rapid testing capability and medical treatment centers, as needed. The port location will not be disclosed, in advance, due to operational security.



Personnel identified as having close contact have been isolated and mitigation measures are followed in accordance with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Bahrain Ministry of Health, and Navy-specific guidelines to minimize the spread of COVID-19 and protect the health of the crews.



U.S. 5th Fleet is committed to taking every measure possible to protect the health of our force. While the health and well-being of our personnel are a priority, we remain ready to support the U.S. Central Command mission and our regional and coalition partners.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.26.2021 Date Posted: 02.25.2021 23:59 Story ID: 389977 Location: BH Web Views: 45 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. 5th Fleet Response to COVID-19 Aboard USS San Diego and USS Philippine Sea, by NAVCENT Public Affairs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.