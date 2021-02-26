Maritime Prepositioning Ships Squadron 3 Teams up with Marines for Joint Training

Photo By Lance Cpl. Moises Rodriguez | U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Regiment 3 (CLR-3), 3d Marine Logistics Group...... read more read more Photo By Lance Cpl. Moises Rodriguez | U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Regiment 3 (CLR-3), 3d Marine Logistics Group (MLG), arrive at Kilo pier to conduct a Maritime Prepositioning Force (MPF) offload during Hagåtña Fury 21 at Naval Base Guam, Feb. 21, 2021. CLR-3 is conducting Hagåtña Fury 21 in concert with elements of 3d Marine Division (MARDIV), 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, and Maritime Prepositioning Squadron 3 in order to build and test a “Fight Now” force capable of providing expeditionary sustainment from key maritime terrain in support of III MEF. During the exercise, CLR-3 is operating with 3D MARDIV and 1st MAW to execute seizure and defense of key maritime terrain and expeditionary advanced base sustainment operations around Okinawa, while simultaneously conducting an MPF offload and distributed command and control from Naval Base Guam. 3d MLG, based out of Okinawa, Japan, is a forward deployed combat unit that serves as III Marine Expeditionary Force’s comprehensive logistics and combat service support backbone for operations throughout the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Moises Rodriguez) see less | View Image Page

The Military Sealift Command ships that make up Maritime Prepositioning Ships Squadron 3 make sure Marines have the equipment they need, when they need it, wherever that might be in the Indo-Pacific Region.



“Maritime Prepositioning Ships Squadron 3 ensures essential equipment and supplies are strategically prepositioned to ensure rapid availability for U.S. forces deployed throughout the Indo-Pacific,” said Capt. John Bub, MPSRON 3 commodore.



MPSRON 3 and the 3rd Marine Logistics Group regularly team up to onload or offload equipment. Recently, MPSRON 3 took part in the Marines’ Hagåtña Fury 21. According to exercise planners, the event gives Marines; Maritime Sealift Command assets and Task Force 75 detachments the opportunity to increase proficiency and support force integration readiness. Planners say that safely and successfully conducting the exercise validates the capabilities of all participants and increases individual qualifications.



“[This training] allows Marines to execute a full mission rehearsal and offload procedures and ensures the Marines have the training and the proficiency needed should we have an operation where maritime prepositioning force assets will be required execute their mission,” Bub said.



“The exercise increases deployment flexibility and the capability to respond rapidly to a disaster relief or contingency operation across the globe at a moment's notice,” said Bub.



This year, MPSRON 3’s USNS Pililaau (T-AKR 304) took part in Hagåtña Fury 21. During the Guam-based portion of the exercise, Marines offloaded the equipment they might need for a mission for which they may be tasked in either the Indian or Pacific Oceans.



In addition to USNS Pililaau (T-AK 304), Maritime Prepositioning Ships Squadron 3, and 3rd Marine Logistics Group, specifically, Combat Logistics Regiment 3, Task Force 75 participants included Navy Cargo Handling Battalion 1 and Naval Beach Group 1.