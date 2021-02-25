NAVFAC Pacific Awards First Air Force Military Construction Project for Fiscal Year 2021

Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Pacific awarded today a $42 million firm-fixed-price contract to Granite-Obayashi, A Joint Venture of Watsonville, Calif. for the construction of a Standoff Weapons Complex at Joint Region Marianas-Andersen, Guam.



"For the second year in a row, Air Force Installation and Mission Support, Center Detachment 2 (AFIMSC Det 2), in support of Pacific Air Forces, awarded the first Air Force-wide military construction (MILCON) project in the year of appropriation," said Col Michal D. Holliday, AFIMSC Det 2 Commander. "This project award speaks volumes to the effective partnering and execution of AFIMSC Det 2 and the NAVFAC Pacific team. More importantly, the new Standoff Weapons Complex will provide an undeniable capability for the 36th Wing and the vested interests of the United States Air Force in the Indo-Pacific theater.”



The work to be performed provides for construction of an adequately sized and configured missile maintenance and assembly complex for loading, unloading, transferring, storing, testing and preparing missiles for operational use.



“The NAVFAC Pacific Design and Construction (DC), Contracts and Environmental teams awarded this top priority MILCON project ahead of schedule and under budget,” said Wayne Acosta, NAVFAC Pacific DC project manager. “The success of the pre-construction award efforts reflects great credit upon each team members’ professionalism, excellence, and dedication to the mission of Indo-Pacific Command’s Air Component Command – PACAF.”



Work will be performed in Yigo, Guam with an expected completion date of March 2023.

