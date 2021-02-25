2nd Marine Logistics Group to support FEMA vaccination effort in Pennsylvania

CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. – In partnership with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, Marines and Sailors with the 2nd Marine Logistics Group (MLG) will deploy to support a state-run, federally-supported COVID-19 community vaccination center at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.



The 222-person team, commanded by Combat Logistics Battalion (CLB) 22, is comprised of elements from both 2nd MLG and units with II Marine Expeditionary Force. The team is slated to arrive on February 26, 2021.



“We are extremely honored to support the whole-of-government response. This is a straightforward mission – get vaccinations in people’s arms,” said Lt. Col. J. D. Thornburg Jr., commanding officer of CLB-22. “Our Marines and Sailors, working under the management of FEMA and Pennsylvania, are ready to get to work for the City of Philadelphia.”



According to FEMA, the unit will be classified as a “Type 1” Team, a unit capable of administering up to 6,000 vaccinations per day. This is the first Type 1 Team from the U.S. Marine Corps to deploy to support the whole-of-government effort. This deployment will accelerate vaccinations and provide rapid assistance to communities in need.



“This is such a tremendous opportunity to support federal and state efforts that directly benefit Americans,” said Sgt. Maj. Christopher J. Whitman, sergeant major of CLB-22. “Serving Americans is why we, as Marines and Sailors, are here in the first place.”



For more information about the team and other community vaccination centers, please refer to the FEMA Community Vaccination Centers playbook which can be found at https://www.fema.gov/sites/default/files/documents/fema_community-vaccinationcenters_playbook.pdf.



