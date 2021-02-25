Army Reserve Soldier returns for round two of Best Warrior

Photo By Staff Sgt. Shawn Morris | Sgt. David Barrette of the 88th Readiness Division’s 220th Public Affairs Detachment...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Shawn Morris | Sgt. David Barrette of the 88th Readiness Division’s 220th Public Affairs Detachment participates in the division's FY21 Best Warrior Competition Train-Up event Feb. 22-26 at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey. The event will prepare Soldiers for the upcoming Combined Readiness Division BWC by improving their depth of knowledge and proficiency in military skills in a competitive tactical environment. Further, it promotes and sustains a culture of excellence, leadership, individual readiness and team-building within the command. (U.S. Army photo by Shawn Morris, 99th RD PAO) see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, N.J. – Sgt. David Barrette has been down the Best Warrior road before, but didn’t reach his ultimate destination due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



This time, he intends to go all the way.



Barrette joined seven of his fellow Army Reserve Soldiers in the 99th Readiness Division’s FY21 Best Warrior Competition Train-Up Feb. 22-26 at division headquarters here.



“Last year, I was fortunate enough to compete for the 99th in the Best Warrior Competition, which was my first experience competing in this event,” said Barrette, who serves as the training and operations NCO for the 88th Readiness Division’s 220th Public Affairs Detachment. “I made it to the (U.S. Army Reserve) level, but due to COVID circumstances I didn’t end up going to the competition.



“I wanted the chance to prove myself again,” added Barrette, a 12-year Army veteran who deployed to Afghanistan in 2012. “I came back this year so that we can take home the “W” at USARC.”



The BWC Train-Up is designed to prepare Soldiers for the upcoming Combined Readiness Division BWC by improving their depth of knowledge and proficiency in military skills in a competitive, tactical environment.



The event promotes and sustains a culture of excellence, leadership, individual readiness and team-building within the command.



“What I want to get out of Best Warrior is personal and professional development and growth,” said Barrette, a native of Worcester, Massachusetts. “Now that I’ve been through it and I know what it’s like and I know its value, I could actually offer that to up-and-coming Soldiers.”



The BWC Train-Up gives Soldiers the chance to develop in ways they cannot during their day-to-day duties.



“By giving opportunities to challenge Soldiers to perform and excel like this, were giving these Soldiers the chance to progress their careers,” explained Command Sgt. Maj. John Zimmerman, command sergeant major of the 99th RD. “It may not have an immediate impact, but we want the best-of-the-best of our Soldiers to go forth and become first sergeants and sergeants major some day.”



All four Army Reserve readiness divisions will meet at Fort Hunter Liggett, California, in March for a Combined Readiness Division “Top Squad” BWC. The top five Soldiers from that event will represent the four RDs at the Army Reserve-level competition to be held in May at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin.