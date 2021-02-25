85 EIS resolves radio interference, enables Air Force mission

Courtesy Photo | The 85th Engineering Installation Squadron, 38th Cyberspace Engineering Installation...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The 85th Engineering Installation Squadron, 38th Cyberspace Engineering Installation Group resolved radio interference for 560th Flying Training Squadron, Feb. 6, 2021 at Randall Air Force Base, Texas. see less | View Image Page

The 85th Engineering Installation Squadron, 38th Cyberspace Engineering Installation Group resolved radio interference for 560th Flying Training Squadron, Feb. 6, 2021 at Randall Air Force Base, Texas.



“The team did a great job isolating and troubleshooting an ongoing interference issue that was severely impacting the mission of the 560 Flying Training Squadron at Randolph AFB,” said U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Whit Walker, 85th EIS commander.



The 85th EIS responded to an urgent request from the 560th Flying Training Squadron regarding signal interference affecting their ability to communicate with aircraft for any issues or emergencies.



Upon investigation, the 85th was able to locate a malfunctioning road sign that caused the interference. The road sign alerting system was reset, which caused the interference to stop. The 560 FTS was able to communicate on their frequencies with no issues.



“Thank you so much for the amazing work you did for us resolving the Radio Frequency Interference on our Cheetah Ops Frequency! ,” said a spokesperson for the 560th FTS. “This was affecting several of our frequencies and created challenges communicating with aircraft that were having issues/emergencies.”



While the squadron is based out of Keesler Air Force Base, Miss., they are no strangers to travel. Their “With Pride, Worldwide” motto is a testimony to their everyday mission.



Radio Interference Resolution/ Radio Direction Finding is just one of their many mission-sets.



The squadron rapidly deploys Airmen to engineer and install world-class capabilities in an effort to assure Air Force core missions and the joint fight.



The Airmen at the 85th EIS are part of the only active duty EIS in the Air Force. They are also the only organization in the Defense Department providing specialized engineering services such as electromagnetic hazard and interference investigations and High Altitude Electromagnetic Pulse protection.