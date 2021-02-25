Navy College Program Sunsets Mobile App, Transitions to DANTES MilEd Benefits App

Photo By Cheryl Dengler | 210223-N-YR423-1002 PENSACOLA, Fla.- A Sailor uses the DANTES MilEd Benefits mobile...... read more read more Photo By Cheryl Dengler | 210223-N-YR423-1002 PENSACOLA, Fla.- A Sailor uses the DANTES MilEd Benefits mobile app to view Navy College Program education information. The Navy College Program mobile app will sunset Feb. 26 and transition to the DANTES MilEd Benefits mobile app, a single source for all education information. (U.S. Navy photo by Cheryl Dengler) see less | View Image Page

PENSACOLA, Fla.— On 26 Feb., the Navy College Program (NCP) mobile app will sunset and Sailors will need to transition to the DANTES (Defense Activity for Non-Traditional Education Support) MilEd Benefits mobile app for detailed education information and support.



The move to the MilEd Benefits mobile app will provide Sailors all the education information they need in one app.



“Primarily, this transition allows a more streamlined way for Sailors to access information about all of their education options, including testing, apprenticeships and credentialing,” said Leslie Dickey, Navy Voluntary Education communication program manager.



Sailors will find a host of material at their fingertips in the MilEd Benefits app Navy e-Guide, which includes information about the NCP, Tuition Assistance, Navy College Program for Afloat College Education, United Services Military Apprenticeship Program, and Navy Credentialing Opportunities On-Line.



“The e-Guide provides all of the same information that was housed in the NCP mobile app and contains links to MyNavy Education and the newly-revamped Navy College Program website,” said Dickey. “This way, Sailors have a quick view experience via the MilEd Benefits app and still have easy ‘on-the-go’ access to our website for more detailed information and assistance.”



The move also enhances the existing integrated relationship between the NCP and DANTES.



“This gave us the perfect opportunity to work more closely with DANTES, and to supply our Sailors with the most current educational opportunities and information,” said Dickey. “The app also provides the most up-to-date information on the DANTES testing program, which is very important to our service members getting started on their education goals.”



Erin Roberts, a spokesperson for DANTES, said working with the Navy will ultimately provide the most relevant information to Sailors.



“The MilEd Benefits mobile app brings together the most up-to-date information on DoD and service-specific education programs, services, and additional resources,” said Roberts. “We will continue to partner with the U.S. Navy to keep the MilEd Benefits app a great place for Sailors to learn about their education benefits and how to access them.”



An added bonus for service members using the MilEd Benefits app is that program updates can now be pushed to the service member via the app.



“Testing updates, special promotions, and any major Navy College Program updates can all be pushed via the app,” said Dickey. “It is the best way for our service members to stay up to date.”



The MilEd Benefits app is now available on the Navy App Locker as well as app stores on mobile devices.



For more information on the Navy College Program, visit https://www.navycollege.navy.mil. The NCVEC can be reached Monday – Friday, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. Eastern time, toll free at 1-877-838-1659. For OCONUS NCO information, visit https://www.navycollege.navy.mil/oconus-offices.htm.



For more information about the DANTES MilEd Benefits app, go to https://www.dantes.doded.mil/Resources/MilEdBenefits.html



As part of the MyNavy HR Force Development team, Naval Education and Training Professional Development Center (NETPDC) provides products and services that enable and enhance education, training, career development, and personnel advancement throughout the Navy. Primary elements of the command include the Voluntary Education Department, the Navy Advancement Center and the Resources Management Department.



Additional information about NETPDC can be found at https://www.netc.navy.mil/NETPDC/.