Australia Declares Its Fleet Operational

ARLINGTON, VA -- The Government of Australia announced that their F-35A fleet achieved Initial Operational Capability (IOC) on December 28, 2020. The announcement came despite COVID-induced impacts on manufacturing and testing that challenged the development, production, and fielding of aircraft worldwide. This declaration makes Australia the seventh country to declare IOC for its F-35 fleet. It will enable the Australian Defence Force (ADF) to deploy and employ its fifth-generation aircraft fleet.



"Each of us involved in the Australian program appreciated the support from the various parts of the F-35 Joint Program Office (JPO) in order for our F-35A Lightning II to reach Initial Operating Capability (IOC). Last year provided significant challenges, including COVID-19; however, the dedication shown by the JPO leadership and staff enabled the delivery of the elements required to support our IOC declaration. We also acknowledge the work undertaken by the many local and international industry partners supporting the deliveries under trying conditions," said Group Captain Peter Hay, the F-35 JPO Australian National Deputy.



Since December 18, 2014, when the first Australian F-35A arrived at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona, several Australian F-35As have been deployed to the U.S. and operated by the 61st Fighter Squadron "Top Dogs" of the 56th Fighter Wing, as part of the multinational academic training center. Australia's first two locally-based F-35As arrived on home soil at Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) Base Williamtown on December 10, 2018. By 2020's end, the RAAF received 33 F-35As. According to Australia’s Minister for Defence Linda Reynolds, the F-35A fleet has been rigorously tested to assess aircraft and system performance for the past two years.



"I am proud to say that our relationship with our F-35 Enterprise Partners – including the RAAF – could not be stronger. Declaration of IOC for the RAAF F-35A fleet is an incredible milestone achievement. Not only for the RAAF but for the entire F-35 Enterprise," said the F-35 JPO’s Program Executive Officer Lt. Gen. Eric Fick.



"This declaration means that the fifth-generation capabilities of the world's most advanced strike fighter can be brought to bear in order to both defend Australia's national interests and enhance U.S. national defense interests in the Indo-Pacific region for many decades to come. More than two years ago, the armed forces of the United States and Australia recognized '100 Years of Mateship' and, to this day, Australia remains an indispensable and committed ally in the Indo-Pacific region, Fick continued.



“I'd like to extend my enthusiastic congratulations and deep appreciation to the Department of Defence, the RAAF, the personnel of the JPO, and our industry teammates for making this important achievement possible. I look forward to deepening our Partnership as we continue to deliver combat capability around the world and the clock, all while driving towards a successful RAAF Full Operational Capability declaration in the not-too-distant future," concluded Fick.



Through a combination of advanced stealth, sensor fusion, and next-generation interoperable technologies, the F-35 is a fifth-generation combat aircraft that provides multi-mission, unmatched capabilities to warfighters across air, land, sea, cyber, and space. The F-35 makes every participant in the battlespace smarter, more lethal, and more survivable.



The RAAF F-35A fleet expects to reach Full Operational Capability by 2023.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.25.2021 Date Posted: 02.25.2021 09:03 Story ID: 389810 Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Australia Declares Its Fleet Operational, by F-35 Joint Program Office Public Affairs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.