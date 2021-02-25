USSPACECOM Commander Visits MARFORSPACE Leadership

Photo By Staff Sgt. Jacob Osborne | U.S. Army Gen. James H. Dickinson, the commander of United States Space Command,...... read more read more

Photo By Staff Sgt. Jacob Osborne | U.S. Army Gen. James H. Dickinson, the commander of United States Space Command, visited Maj. Gen. Matthew G. Glavy, the commander of Marine Corps Forces Space Command, at Lasswell Hall, Fort Meade, Md., Feb. 23, 2021. The leaders discussed present and future MARFORSPACE operations and capabilities. MARFORSPACE provides space operational support to the Fleet Marine Force and the joint force while building a convergence capability to increase warfighter lethality. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Jacob D. Osborne) see less | View Image Page