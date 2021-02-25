USSPACECOM Commander Visits MARFORSPACE Leadership

FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, Md. – U.S. Army Gen. James H. Dickinson, United States Space Command commander, visited Maj. Gen. Matthew G. Glavy, Marine Corps Forces Space Command commander, at Lasswell Hall Feb. 23.
Glavy commands MARFORSPACE from Lasswell Hall in Fort Meade, Md., where he also commands Marine Corps Forces Cyberspace Command. MARFORSPACE is the Marine Corps component command in support of USSPACECOM. MARFORSPACE provides space operational support to the Fleet Marine Force and the joint force while building a convergence capability to increase warfighter lethality.
During the visit, Dickinson, joined by U.S. Marine Corps Master Gunnery Sgt. Scott Stalker, USSPACECOM command senior enlisted leader, discussed present and future Marine Corps space operations and capabilities.
