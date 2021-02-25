Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USSPACECOM Commander Visits MARFORSPACE Leadership

    USSPACECOM Commander Visits MARFORSPACE Leadership

    U.S. Army Gen. James H. Dickinson, the commander of United States Space Command

    FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MD, UNITED STATES

    02.25.2021

    Story by Capt. Hector Alejandro 

    Marine Corps Forces Space Command

    FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, Md. – U.S. Army Gen. James H. Dickinson, United States Space Command commander, visited Maj. Gen. Matthew G. Glavy, Marine Corps Forces Space Command commander, at Lasswell Hall Feb. 23.

    Glavy commands MARFORSPACE from Lasswell Hall in Fort Meade, Md., where he also commands Marine Corps Forces Cyberspace Command. MARFORSPACE is the Marine Corps component command in support of USSPACECOM. MARFORSPACE provides space operational support to the Fleet Marine Force and the joint force while building a convergence capability to increase warfighter lethality.

    During the visit, Dickinson, joined by U.S. Marine Corps Master Gunnery Sgt. Scott Stalker, USSPACECOM command senior enlisted leader, discussed present and future Marine Corps space operations and capabilities.

    For news and information from MARFORSPACE, follow us on Twitter @MARFORSPACE, www.facebook.com/MARFORSPACE and LinkedIn under "U.S. Marine Corps Forces Space Command."

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 02.25.2021
    Date Posted: 02.25.2021 07:37
    Location: FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MD, US 
    Convergence
    Space Marines

