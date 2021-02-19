NAVCENT Ships Exercise Air Defense Capabilities with Army and Air Force Counterparts

Photo By NAVCENT Public Affairs | 210221-N-NO146-1001 GULF OF OMAN (Feb. 21, 2021) - Ensign Steven Midkiff monitors...... read more read more Photo By NAVCENT Public Affairs | 210221-N-NO146-1001 GULF OF OMAN (Feb. 21, 2021) - Ensign Steven Midkiff monitors communications in the combat information center aboard guided-missile cruiser USS Port Royal (CG 73) during a joint air defense exercise in the Gulf of Oman, Feb. 21. Port Royal is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three critical chokepoints to the free flow of global commerce. (U.S. Navy courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

MANAMA, Bahrain (Feb. 19, 2021) – The guided-missile cruiser USS Port Royal (CG 73) and guided-missile destroyer USS John Paul Jones (DDG 53) participated in Joint Air Defense Exercise (JADEX) 21-01 alongside forces from U.S. Army Central Command (ARCENT) and U.S. Air Forces Central (AFCENT) in the Gulf of Oman, Feb. 17-19.



JADEX 21-01 is a bi-annual three day-long training event focused on increasing the readiness of air defense assets using the full complement of surface, space, cyber and missile defense systems in the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) area of responsibility.



“This exercise was critical to the assessment of our joint capabilities in achieving air and missile defense superiority,” said Capt. Micheal Wagner, commanding officer of Port Royal. “It served as an opportunity for our Sailors to work alongside their Army and Air Force counterparts, building experience and creating valuable relationships across our armed forces.”



While the scenarios were simulated, the joint team practiced real-world tactics, techniques, and procedures to defend against various threats including ballistic missiles and small unmanned aerial systems.



Participating AFCENT and ARCENT units included the 379th Air Expeditionary Wing, 609th Air and Space Operations Center, 968th Expeditionary airborne air Control Squadron, 727th Expeditionary Air Control Squadron, 32nd Army Air and Missile Defense Command, 12th Missile Defense Battery and 130th Field Artillery Brigade.



Additionally the U.S. Department of Defense’s Missile Defense Agency (MDA) and Navy Warfare Development Command’s Navy Continuous Training Environment (NCTE) provided simulated threats during the exercise.



The U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations encompasses about 2.5 million square miles of water area and includes the Arabian Gulf, Gulf of Oman, Red Sea and parts of the Indian Ocean. The expanse is comprised of 20 countries and includes three critical choke points at the Strait of Hormuz, the Suez Canal and the Strait of Bab al Mandeb at the southern tip of Yemen.



