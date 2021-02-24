Swimming to the rescue: 19th LRS Airman rescues family

LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, Ark. -- “My babies! My babies!”

It was those frantic words that were overheard by an Airman from Little Rock Air Force Base that prompted his immediate response.

On June 6, 2020, Staff Sgt. Anthony Feist, a 19th Logistics Readiness Squadron vehicle quality assurance evaluator, was enjoying his Saturday afternoon canoeing with his wife and friend on the Buffalo River in Gilbert, Arkansas.

The desperate calls were heard eight miles into their trip down the river after Feist’s wife pointed them out and encouraged him to go help.

“You could hear the fear in the mom’s voice when she was screaming for her kids,” said Feist. “I just thought I had to try to help. I told my wife and friend to hold our canoe stable while I jumped out and swam over to them.”

Feist said the mother and father were riding in a canoe with an inner tube tied to the back of it that the children were floating on. The canoe had capsized and the two children had fallen out of the inner tube and were hanging onto the side of it as water rushed by them.

“The kids were being pushed down the river, the dad got pushed to the right side of the river, and the mom was in the middle of the water trying to stay up,” Feist said. “I swam to their canoe, grabbed it and pulled myself down to where the kids were to get them back into the inner tube. I then went to where the mom was so that I could re-attach her to the inner tube as well.”

After getting the mother and children safely to shore, Feist turned his attention toward the father – still stranded on the other side of the river.

“I asked her [the mother] if he was okay and she said he didn’t know how to swim and he wasn’t wearing a life jacket,” Feist said. “So I put a life jacket on, got into the water and let it push me toward him. I then gave him the life jacket I was wearing and told him if he aimed straight across, the water would push him to where his family was.”

After ensuring the father was safe, Feist then retrieved the capsized canoe and checked on the family.

“The kids had some big eyes, they probably never experienced anything like that,” Feist said. “I’m just really glad I was there. I’m no Olympic swimmer, but I grew up being a Boy Scout and Eagle Scout and I have a lot of experience in the water.”

Helping people is something Feist said he’s always loved to do.

“Hearing how thankful the people were and being at the right place at the right time, I felt like I was there for a reason,” Feist said. “Worst case scenario, it could’ve been four lives that were lost. At a minimum, someone could’ve been badly injured. I just know that if I was ever in a tough situation, I’d want someone to have done the same for me.”

Feist is currently set to graduate from technical school after re-training to become an in-flight refueling specialist. He said he is looking forward to entering a new career field and excelling in his position.

“My goal is to work my way up to become an instructor, leader and mentor,” Feist said. “I want to take any opportunity that’s given to me and run with it.”

Through his courageous actions, Feist was selected as the Air Mobility Command winner of the 2021 Noncommissioned Officers Association’s Vanguard Award. This award annually recognizes an NCO who has performed a heroic act, on or off duty, which resulted in the saving of a life or the prevention of a serious injury.

“Feist was nominated because his quick actions helped saved four lives that day,” said Tech. Sgt. Lakita Williams, 19th LRS quality assurance evaluator and Feist’s former supervisor. “There were other people on the river, but he took the initiative to react to the situation and used his training to assist others and take control of the situation. I am extremely proud of Feist and his quick thinking that day that enabled this family to return home safely without injuries. I am sure they will be forever grateful.”

As AMC’s award winner, Feist will serve as the command’s nominee at the Air Force-level.

