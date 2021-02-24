WBAMC rehearses patient move day

Photo By Vincent Byrd | Pfc. Chrislyn Pope, a Practical Nursing Specialist with Alpha Company Student...... read more read more Photo By Vincent Byrd | Pfc. Chrislyn Pope, a Practical Nursing Specialist with Alpha Company Student Detachment at William Beaumont Army Medical Center, posed as a COVID-19 patient during a patient transfer exercise on Jan. 31, 2021, at the new hospital. The exercise simulated patients’ movement from the legacy facility (current hospital) to the replacement hospital in preparation for the move on March 28. see less | View Image Page

William Beaumont Army Medical Center conducted a second mock patient-move exercise on January 31, 2021, that involved both the current campus and the new facility. The exercise simulated patients’ movement from the legacy facility (current hospital) to the replacement hospital in preparation for the move to be done in late March of this year.



The training established communication and safety protocols to ensure a smooth transfer of patients.



The exercise included more than 70 service members and 10 hospital staff members acting as patients on each inpatient ward, with similar medical conditions to reflect the official move day. This exercise also included the task of moving a simulated COVID-19 patient.



"The most considerable challenge we face is ensuring that our level of care that we provide to patients is not in jeopardy during hospital transport. There are patient movement meetings weekly, with all key leaders involved with the patient move," Capt. Joshua A. Goldberg, clinical transition officer, said.



With hospital orientations, various equipment training, and department relocation, the mock move is just the first step in transitioning to the new hospital building.



"Overall, the exercise was a success. The staff was able to become familiar with our plan and voice their input enabling us to identify opportunities to improve our processes," Lt. Col. Maria Pescatore, deputy chief hospital transition officer, said.



The practice scenarios allowed WBAMC to further establish a solid plan that includes multiple contingencies prior to the actual move on March 28, 2021. The exercise tested the hospital's capability in patient safety during a highly intense transition and better prepared the team for the task ahead. According to Pescatore, the exercise also allows the team to make on-the-spot adjustments that will make the plan more efficient and improve communication—which will ensure patient safety during the transfer.



“Training events like this are an excellent opportunity for multiple individuals to take a look at various processes. These observations don’t just help the upcoming patient move, but also give us the opportunity to adjust current practices if something is identified to make the process better,” said. Duane E. Johnson, Chief, Joint Commission/Performance Improvement WBAMC

"We do not take this task lightly, and we will continue to refine every detail possible to provide a smooth transition. I am extremely honored to work with such a professional team in this significant responsibility," Pescatore said.





For more information on the transition to the new hospital and a list of events, visit https://william-beaumont.tricare.mil/ or https://www.facebook.com/WBAMC1.