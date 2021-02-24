USS Forrest Sherman SRA Ends On Time

The USS Forrest Sherman (DDG 98) is returning to action on schedule after completing a six-month Selected Restricted Availability (SRA).



The Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center (MARMC) provided management and oversight to the Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) scheduled maintenance availability which was executed by Marine Hydraulics International (MHI) in Norfolk, Virginia.



“This is a win,” said MARMC Commanding Officer Capt. Tim Barney. “Thanks to MHI and their subcontractors. Fixing ships is a team effort and the Forrest Sherman Team did exceptionally well ensuring an on time delivery.”



Forrest Sherman received repairs to major hull, mechanical, and engineering systems including two gas turbine generators; the flight deck; sliding padeye; inspecting shipboard tanks; and multiple other repairs and upgrades.



“There is always a sense of pride when you look back at the hard work of the team and know the impact it has on the Navy’s mission,” said MARMC Forrest Sherman Project Manager Tony Stevens Stevens. “Everyone had the same goal in mind – to get the ship back operational.”



Returning the guided missile destroyer on time from its maintenance period allows the crew to begin their training cycle and be ready to execute any upcoming operational taskings from Navy leaders.



MARMC provides surface ship maintenance, management and oversight of private sector maintenance and fleet technical assistance to ships in the Mid-Atlantic region of the United States and provides support to the 5th and 6th Fleet Area of Responsibilities. They are also responsible for the floating dry-dock Dynamic (AFDL-6).

