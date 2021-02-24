Solar interference with the American Forces Network (AFN) satellite path will soon periodically cause the network’s TV signal to go dark, pixelate or freeze and the radio signal to drop out. Each signal disruption is expected to last about three-to-eight minutes.



During certain times of the year, energy from the Sun overpowers satellites on AFN’s signal path from Riverside, California, in a predictable way. The phenomena is called a Sun fade, Sun transit or Sun outage.



The majority of signal interruptions in Japan and Korea will occur from March 4 through the 8. Most of the signal interruptions in Central Europe will happen from Feb. 28 through March 3.



When a signal disruption occurs, AFN asks audience members to not adjust their TV, decoder, or satellite dish. The best solution is to wait for the signal to return.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.24.2021 Date Posted: 02.24.2021 13:19 Story ID: 389716 Location: RIVERSIDE, CA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sun Activity Will Cause AFN Signal Interruptions, by George Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.