Congressman Moore visits Hill AFB

Photo By Todd Cromar | Lt. Col. Joseph Michaels (center), 75th Operations Support Squadron commander, explains air traffic control operations to Utah's U.S. Rep. Blake Moore and Hill leadership during a visit to the air traffic control tower at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, Feb. 16, 2021. Moore is a newly elected member of the U.S. House of Representatives and toured Hill AFB to see how Team Hill executes its critical missions for the warfighter and employs combat air power around the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Todd Cromar)

HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah – The 75th Air Base Wing hosted Utah's U.S. Rep. Blake Moore for a tour of Hill AFB Feb. 16 to see how Team Hill executes its critical missions for the warfighter and employs combat power around the world.



The freshman congressman was greeted by installation and 75th Air Base Wing Commander Col. Jenise Carroll and had the chance to speak with much of Team Hill’s leadership.



“It was an honor to host Rep. Moore and show him what we do and what we have planned for the future of Hill,” said Carroll. “I look forward to a continued relationship with the leadership of Utah’s First District.”



During the visit, Moore saw the 649th Munitions Squadron’s Standardized Air Munitions Package (STAMP) facility, which places bombs, missiles, and bullets onto aircraft pallets for shipment to warfighters around the globe.



In addition, the congressman took time to stop at the Ogden Air Logistic Complex to learn about its mission to help maintain the forces aircraft and equipment. He also visited with the installation’s 388th and 419th Fighter Wing pilots and maintainers to learn about the F-35A Lightning mission.



Moore had the chance to meet Team Hill Airmen, who continue to execute their mission effectively despite the COVID-19 pandemic. While on his tour, Moore discussed Hill’s infrastructure challenges, community support, human capital growth, and the way forward with Team Hill leadership.



“It’s an honor to serve HAFB in Congress,” said Moore in a tweet after his visit. “I will represent their interests so Team Hill can make vital contributions to our national defense.”



Rep. Moore was recently elected to lead Utah’s First Congressional District, which includes Hill AFB, after the retirement of former Rep. Rob Bishop. He serves on the House Committee on Armed Services and the House Committee on Natural Resources. The HASC is responsible for setting policy for the military as well as defense funding.



In the future, Rep. Moore will have more chances to see more aspects of Team Hill's mission including the Utah Test and Training Range.