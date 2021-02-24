Army Reserve dentist from St Louis embraces life of service

Courtesy Photo | Lt. Col. Perdita Fisher, an Army Reserve dentist from St. Louis, Missouri, performs a...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Lt. Col. Perdita Fisher, an Army Reserve dentist from St. Louis, Missouri, performs a dental exam on a Soldier at the Soldier Readiness Processing Center at Ft. Hood, Texas, February 2021. Fisher, a member of the Army Reserve Medical Command's 7406th Troop Medical Clinic, is currently mobilized to Ft. Hood to provide dental care to Soldiers deploying or returning from deployment. see less | View Image Page

A conversation with Lt. Col. Perdita Fisher leaves you wondering if her day has more hours than yours. The 66-year young Army Reserve dentist has already had an impressive career both in and out of uniform, and she shows no signs of slowing down.



Hailing from St. Louis, Fisher traditionally serves with the Army Reserve Medical Command’s 7406th Troop Medical Clinic based in Columbia, Missouri. She is currently mobilized to Ft. Hood, Texas, supporting a Soldier Readiness Processing Center that medically screens Soldiers departing for and returning from mobilizations.



Fisher first joined the Army Reserve in 1983 and served for nine years.



She met her husband, Ollie, in dental school and they owned a private practice together. When Ollie, a Naval Reserve Officer, was activated during Desert Storm, Fisher decided to leave the service to avoid a situation where they may both be deployed and have to leave their young children.



In 2008, the military began actively recruiting Fisher to return to service and with her children now grown, in 2009 she joined the Army Reserve.



Soldiers traditionally only serve in the military until the age of 60, but exceptions are authorized for Soldiers with high demand skills.



“After 18 years I came back in. My son was in college, self-sufficient, and I thought it would be a good time,” explained Fisher. “I was given an age and grade waiver and here I am.”



This mobilization marks her sixth since joining the 7406th Troop Medical Clinic as a general dentist. Her past tours on active duty have taken her to Camp Atterbury, Indiana, Joint Base San Antonio, Ft. Hood, and Ft. Bliss, all in Texas, and a tour in Honduras.



“To me, the Reserve just has so many diverse cultures and backgrounds, people with so many different life experiences and I love learning and then sharing that and helping people if I can,” said Fisher. “The amount of knowledge that I gain for being in the Reserve, meeting other people, and going to different military posts is great.”





The Fishers sold their private practice after 34 years when Ollie retired from the Naval Reserve; but retirement does not find them relaxing on the front porch.



Fisher has owned a health food store, a wellness center and a vegan restaurant. She has also authored books to include A woman’s guide to a healthier new you and From Pregnancy to Childhood: A Parent's Guide to Good Dental Habits.





The Fishers now serve with the Gateway to Oral Health Foundation, a non-profit providing mobile dental care services and dental health education to school-aged children, group homes, detention centers, and daycares.



Humble and unassuming, Fisher’s spirit and drive are infectious.



“I enjoy life daily and strive to add value to the lives of others as I teach and model health,” she shared. “I have maintained an active lifestyle most of my adult life, including participating in a ballroom dance competition at age 62. Movement is a key component of my life and I love to have fun with it.”





The current mission at Ft. Hood traditionally staffs dentists on 90 day rotations. Since COVID-19 has reduced the number of children in school in St. Louis, Fisher volunteered to fill the requirement for a year.





“I know that I am going to learn a lot and I am going to grow,” remarked Fisher regarding her mobilization. “I am going to be a better me as a result of having been here and the experiences that are going to come up.”





Fisher also volunteered to take on the additional role of Officer in Charge of infection control and to serve as a sponsor for dentists arriving on 90-day rotations.





“It’s sort of like the welcoming committee,” shared Fisher, who enjoys the opportunity to meet new people.





Fisher intends to continue to serve until the summer of 2022, earning 21 years in the Army Reserve. She’s already made plans for the future.





“I told my daughter after I came back, I was going to be a typical grandmother to all my children, not the busy grandmother that’s never around,” shared Fisher with a laugh. “I have another book in my mind that I am going to finish writing, and in 2022 I want to travel and stay in some places longer than four days or a week. I want to spend two months and not feel like I am rushing.”





For now, Lt. Col. Fisher continues to serve her nation, one patient at a time.