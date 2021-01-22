New USAF Expeditionary Center command chief shares way forward

Chief Master Sgt. Anthony W. Green joined the U.S. Air Force Expeditionary Center command team as the new command chief Nov. 23, 2020, from MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, where he served as the 6th Air Refueling Wing command chief.



Green was raised on a farm in Northern Florida and grew up playing sports where he learned the importance of team work.



“I love sports! It was kind of my way of staying out of trouble and focusing on something, and I really love the team mentality,” said Green. “I couldn’t be happier to be here at the U.S. Air Force Expeditionary Center and be part of this team.”



Green explained how he plans to lead the enterprise team into the future.



“I have three things I am very passionate about; three things that I focus on as a leader- people, purpose and priorities,” said Green. “People are our number one asset. If I can help them understand their purpose on this team, I believe we can foster a culture and environment where our Airmen and families thrive.”



The USAF Expeditionary Center command team is working to align the center’s priorities with Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Charles Q. Brown, Jr.’s action orders and Air Mobility Command’s priorities.



“We want to make sure our priorities align with Gen. Brown’s action orders - Airmen, bureaucracy, competition and design implementation, and AMC’s priorities - develop the force, advance warfighting capabilities, project the force and ensure strategic deterrence,” said Green.



One of Green’s top focus areas is developing Airmen more strategically.



“When our Airmen walk away from the Expeditionary Center, not only will they be operationally ready and resilient, but they will be more experienced and more strategic minded,” said Green. “When our nation calls, when we’re asked to do the things we do, they know they’re getting a world-class Airman who’s going to be phenomenal.”



Green added that Airmen should “be proud to be a part of the Expeditionary Center!”



In an effort to focus on connectedness within the Expeditionary Center enterprise, Green plans to speak with his Airmen monthly to share updates and answer questions they may have.



“During this time of COVID, let’s take time to build our team, to build our family, and forge units where people have a sense of pride and belonging,” said Green. “So when the time comes, whatever we’re called to do, we know we have a family to our left and to our right.”



“At the end of the day, what Maj. Gen. [Mark] Camerer and I are working on the most is to forge action-oriented, ready and professional Airmen, and foster a culture where Airmen and families thrive,” Green explained. “If we do that, we will be successful.”



The USAF Expeditionary Center is the Air Force’s Center of excellence for Expeditionary Agile Combat Support and Rapid Global Mobility training and education, headquartered at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.22.2021 Date Posted: 02.24.2021 10:05 Story ID: 389691 Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, New USAF Expeditionary Center command chief shares way forward, by MSgt Ashley Hyatt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.