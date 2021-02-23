Renovation for education

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii -- The Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force James C. Binnicker Professional Military Education Center here is being renovated by the 647th Civil Engineer Squadron.



The 20,000-square-foot renovation entails fresh paint, removing wallpaper, and revamping classrooms with newer technology to create a more efficient area for learning.



Due to the size of the project, it was split into phases with engineers working around the clock to meet the deadline.



“As of right now, there are a total of three phases, and currently we just finished the first phase,” said Staff Sgt. Donovan Souza, 647th Civil Engineer Squadron structures supervisor. “The other phases will include a partial renovation of the auditorium, requiring wallpaper and paint, and just sprucing up the place a little more.”



Finding enough manpower to work together during the COVID-19 pandemic proved challenging.



“Our biggest concern that we faced when we first took on the project was getting a team together to take on the project to meet the deadline,” said Souza.



Combining career fields to get enough manpower, the workers on this project did not take a day off to ensure the deadline was met.



“This is a multi-craft job,” said Souza. “We have plumbers and electricians, and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning individuals come in, in between jobs, on their off days, weekends, putting this all together and working out of their career field.”



The project allowed Airmen to get on-the-job training and interaction working with other career fields.



“There are two other career fields out working with us, so that helped build camaraderie with having them out here,” said Airman Ashlynn Brown, 647th CES structures apprentice. “I feel a lot prouder after having completed the project and working alongside them.”



With classes underway at the PME Center taking advantage of the new learning space, the 647th CES can rest easy after a job well done.



“There is definitely a feeling of accomplishment and pride after finishing this project,” said Brown.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.23.2021 Date Posted: 02.23.2021 19:31 Story ID: 389659 Location: HI, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Renovation for education, by A1C Makensie Cooper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.