Fact Sheet: U.S. Army North COVID-19 Hospital Support Since November 2020

U.S. Army North, U.S. Northern Command’s Joint Force Land Component Command, has been overseeing the Department of Defense’s COVID-19 response operations in support of the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Department of Health and Human Services since March 2020. This fact sheet reflects operations since November 2020. Approximately 560 military medical personnel are currently working, or recently worked, alongside civilian healthcare providers in civilian hospitals, helping treat COVID-19 patients in six states and the Navajo Nation as part of this whole-of-government response to the pandemic.



Texas



Current Support



In Texas, approximately 80 military medical personnel from the U.S. Navy, U.S. Army, and U.S. Air Force have been supporting the state since January 29, 2021, at three hospitals in three cities:



1. Hendrick Medical Center in Abilene

2. CHI St. Luke’s Health - Memorial Hospital in Lufkin

3. Fort Duncan Regional Medical Center in Eagle Pass



Recent Support



In Texas, approximately 60 military medical personnel from the U.S. Air Force recently supported the state at three hospitals in El Paso:



1. Hospitals of Providence Transmountain Campus from November 9 to December 2, 2020

2. University Medical Center of El Paso from November 9 to December 16, 2020

3. Las Palmas Del Sol Medical Center from November 9 to December 16, 2020



Arizona



Current Support



In Arizona, approximately 40 military medical personnel from the U.S. Army Reserve have been supporting the state since January 9, 2021, at one hospital in Yuma:



1. Yuma Regional Medical Center in Yuma



Navajo Nation (in Arizona and New Mexico)



Current Support

In New Mexico and Arizona, approximately 50 military medical personnel from the U.S. Army Reserve and U.S Navy are currently supporting DHHS, the Indian Health Service and the Navajo Nation at four hospitals in four cities:



1. Chinle Comprehensive Health Care Facility in Chinle, Arizona, since December 20, 2020

2. Northern Navajo Medical Center in Shiprock, New Mexico, since December 20, 2020

3. Gallup Indian Medical Center in Gallup, New Mexico, since January 8, 2021

4. Tuba City Medical Center in Tuba City, Arizona, beginning January 9, 2021



California



Recent Support



In California, approximately 225 military medical personnel from the U.S Air Force and U.S. Army recently supported the state at eight hospitals in seven cities:



1. Arrowhead Regional Medical Center in Colton, from December 30, 2020 to January 29, 2021

2. Dameron Hospital in Stockton, from December 30, 2020 to January 29, 2021

3. Harbor-UCLA Medical Center in Torrance, from January 9, 2021 to February 10, 2021

4. Adventist Health Lodi Memorial Hospital in Lodi, from December 30, 2020 to February 12, 2021

5. Adventist Health White Memorial in Los Angeles, from January 11, 2021 to February 12, 2021

6. Community Regional Medical Center in Fresno, from December 30, 2020 to February 12, 2021

7. LAC+USC Medical Center in Los Angeles, from January 11, 2021 to February 12, 2021

8. Riverside University Health System Medical Center in Moreno Valley, from January 8, 2021 to February 16, 2021



Wisconsin



Recent Support



In Wisconsin, approximately 45 military medical personnel from the U.S. Army recently supported the state at four hospitals in four cities from December 13, 2020 to January 14, 2021:



1. Marshfield Medical Center in Marshfield

2. Marshfield Medical Center in Eau Claire

3. Marshfield Medical Center in Beaver Dam

4. Marshfield Medical Center in Rice Lake



North Dakota



Recent Support



In North Dakota, approximately 60 military medical personnel from the U.S. Air Force recently supported the state at six hospitals in four cities:



1. Trinity Hospital – St. Joseph’s in Minot from November 23 to December 22, 2020

2. CHI St. Alexius Health Medical Center in Bismarck from November 23, 2020 to January 6, 2021

3. Sanford Medical Center in Bismarck from November 23, 2020 to January 6, 2021

4. Sanford Medical Center in Fargo from November 23, 2020 to January 6, 2021

5. Essentia Health-Fargo in Fargo from November 23, 2020 to January 6, 2021

6. Altru Hospital in Grand Forks from November 23, 2020 to January 6, 2021



