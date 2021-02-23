AFN Airing Best of Rush Limbaugh

George A. Smith

American Forces Network (AFN) Broadcast Center



AFN 360 Internet Radio is providing Rush Limbaugh fans with the same “best of shows” airing in the United States.



“As always, our goal is to deliver broad but equal representation of opinions from across the political spectrum provided by top-tier political commentators,” says the American Forces Network (AFN) Broadcast Center’s Director of Radio, Tom Arnholt. “Rush has provided a touch of home to listeners for decades.”



AFN radio is airing the Rush Limbaugh program as provided by Premiere Networks (iHeart Media) after the talk show host died earlier this month from lung cancer.



“In the near term, Premiere will be delivering a show consisting of guest hosts and recorded Best of Rush audio,” says Arnholt. “Once Premiere Networks announces its long-range plan, AFN will re-assess and adjust programming as necessary.”



In Central Europe, listeners may tune in the full three-hour Best of Rush show on AFN 360’s PowerTalk at 7 p.m. Monday as well as 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Tuesday-Friday. The first hour of the show airs on AFN 360’s The Voice at 6 p.m. Monday-Friday.



In Japan and Korea, listeners may tune in the entire three-hour show at either 3 a.m. or 3 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday on Power Talk. AFN airs the first hour of the show Tuesday-Saturday at 2 a.m. on The Voice.



PowerTalk and The Voice are two of the ten talk, sports and music services streaming on AFN 360 Internet radio for military community listeners in Japan, Germany, the Republic of Korea, Bahrain, Belgium, Cuba, Greece, Italy, Spain and Turkey. Listeners may tune in by downloading the free AFN360 app at the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store for an Apple or Android device.



